Daniel Lanahan has joined Flack Law PC as an associate attorney. Lanahan has a Bachelor of Arts degree in philosophy from St. Mary’s College of California, and a J.D. from Empire College School of Law.

Until early 2017 Lanahan was assistant dean at Empire School of Law and directed the small-claims advisory clinic. Prior to joining Flack Law in Santa Rosa, Lanahan worked for a year at the Law Office of Richard Meechan. Lanahan is also a licensed real estate agent.

—

Stephanie Rothberg has joined Spaulding McCullough & Tansil LLP as an attorney in the firm’s civil litigation practice.

Rothberg came to the Santa Rosa firm with more than ten years of experience litigating cases throughout California including product liability, premises liability and construction cases, as well as other claims. She graduated from Mount Holyoke College and earned her J.D. from Chapman University School of Law.

Spaulding McCullough & Tansil LLP is a 20-attorney law firm based in Santa Rosa. The firm also maintains an office in Petaluma

—

Kayla Flores-Tindall, M.D., M.P.H., has been appointed to a community and integrative medicine fellowship at Kaiser Permanente in Santa Rosa. She is the first fellow in the recently established program.

The health care provider stated the fellowship is designed to train family medicine physicians to become teachers, mentors, and leaders in community medicine and evidence-based integrative medicine.

During this 13-month fellowship, she will provide outpatient primary care to the medically underserved at Petaluma Health Center, a federally qualified health center, rotate through a variety of community-based clinical settings, and learn evidence-based integrative medicine. Additionally, she will gain experience teaching family medicine residents and working with Kaiser’s family medicine faculty on mentored scholarly projects.

Flores-Tindall completed her residency training at Sutter Santa Rosa Family Medicine Residency. She attended medical school at the University of California, Davis, School of Medicine and simultaneously earned a master’s degree in maternal and child health at the University of California, Berkeley, School of Public Health.

—

Leadership Napa Valley, a nine-month program to identify and train current and future leaders, has announced participants in its Class 32 program.

They include Bonnie MacMaster Andersen, retired professor emerita of nursing; Ellen Bermingham, principal marketing consultant, Bermingham Culler Group; Janet Brown, systems of care marketing field manager, Johnson & Johnson; Jon Crawford, undersheriff, Napa County Sheriff’s Office; Kerri Dorman, councilmember, town of Yountville; Rina Falletti, curator of exhibitions and public programs, Global Arts Studies Program, University of California, Merced; Adam Ghisletta, real estate agent, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services; Natalie Griffin, development director, Napa Humane; Christine Hannah, owner, Homes of the Napa Valley; Angela Hoxsey, owner, House in Order; Suzi Hubbard, assistant manager, Visit Napa Valley Welcome Center; Wendy Lombardi, office manager, payroll and human resources, Napa Valley Networks; Tammy Manning, chief operations officer, Napa Valley Community Housing; Will Marcencia, co-proprietor and chief executor, Wine Down Media; Matthew McEvoy, tournament director, Lagardee Sports/Safeway Open; Chris Meza, after-school site coordinator, Napa County Office of Education; Steven Miller, founder, Steven Miller Design Studio/The NMBLK; Jeremy Mostafanejad, senior information technology director, Trinchero Family Estates; and Preya Nixon, senior management analyst, town of Yountville.

—

Laura Lance and Rebecca Ellecamp have joined Petaluma-based Studio PR as account manager and account coordinator, respectively.