O’Shea, Carte & Schiavone, a new accounting firm that specializes in providing contract chief financial officer and accounting solutions to small wine businesses has opened in Santa Rosa.

Founders Sandy O’Shea, Gina Carte and Jennifer Schiavone each bring more than 15 years of experience to their new venture, the new, Santa Rosa company stated in its announcement.

O’Shea, Carte & Schiavone is located at 3558 Round Barn Blvd., Suite 200, Santa Rosa, in the heart of Sonoma County Wine Country. Contact the firm at www.ocs-advisors.com, info@ocs-advisors.com or 707-236-6335.

—

North Bay Food Industry Group (FIG) and California Manufacturing Technology Consulting (CMTC), in conjunction with its California’s Manufacturing Network, have joined forces via a new strategic alliance. The two groups announced the primary goal of this alliance is “to provide innovative and efficient ways to make growth services available to specialty food and beverage companies in the region.”

“This is an exciting opportunity for FIG members and local manufacturers to work with CMTC to improve their manufacturing processes,” said Carolyn Stark, executive director for the group, in the announcement. “By doing so, they will become more competitive and allow them to grow their businesses. These services fill a need for North Bay manufacturers and we look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with CMTC.”

The network is a collaborative of manufacturing-focused partners capable of delivering a broad range of technical assistance services to SMMs in both urban and rural areas statewide.

—

United Way of the Wine Country’s Wildfire Recovery and Resilience Neighborhood grants program has awarded 10 grants ranging from $4,000 to $25,000. These grants will help residents rebuild and recover from the October 2017 wildfires and build the resiliency necessary to address future disasters in some cases.

United Way of the Wine Country announced that it had $100,000 available for grant funding and received 35 applications totaling $1.6 million. A volunteer grants review committee made up of the organization’s board members and community partners ranked the applications and made funding recommendations based on criteria such as need, impact, and ability to leverage other resources. Based on committee recommendations, the UWWC Board of Directors approved the allocation of an additional $48,100 for the grant program, raising total allocable grant funds to $148,100.

Recipients of the grants are Larkfield Resilience Fund, Mark West Estates Owners Association, Coffey Strong, Inc., Berry Brook Homeowners Association, Wilshire Heights Mutual Water Company, Glen Ellen Forum, Alexander Valley Citizens League, O’Donnell Lane Community Group, Journey’s End, and Dover Court Chain Gang. It was a competitive grants program run in partnership with Sonoma Clean Power. Any resident- or community-led group made up of five or more households in Sonoma County was eligible to apply.

—

Nichols, Melburg & Rossetto Architects, an architecture, structural engineering and interior design firm with offices in Redding, Chico, Santa Rosa and Monterey, has ranked among top architectural firms in 10 categories of Building Design + Construction’s (BD+C) annually released Giants 300 report, the company stated.

The firm ranked in the following categories: Top 110 AE firms, Top 160 Healthcare, Top 160 Green Building Firms, Top 155 Government Sector, Top 130 Local Government, Top 175 University AE firms, Top 150 Multifamily Architecture firms, Top 130 Retail Sector, Top 200 Office Sector and Top 150 K-12 School AE firms.