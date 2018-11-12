Mental health, housing dominate the recovery from the North Bay wildfires

This story is part of the Impact Sonoma report on wildfire recovery efforts.

In October 2017, Jeff Okrepkie lost his home as a relentless wildfire swept through the Santa Rosa neighborhood of Coffey Park.

On Nov. 7, 2017, the group he helped form to help the area rebuild, Coffey Strong, held its first meeting.

A year to the day later, Okrepkie was speaking to an audience of about 300 at a North Bay Business Journal conference, where he addressed how an area that lost thousands of homes stands in its recovery.

There’s progress, he said, but much left to do.

“Some in the neighborhood are excited, all things considered. We could have 70 people back in their homes by Christmas,” he said, as part of a panel discussion.

About 880 properties, about two-thirds of the single-family homes burned, have been permitted or are in the process of being permitted.

And on Nov. 8, the day after the conference, a ceremony was to be held to mark the beginning of the rebuilding of the concrete walls which surround the community.

Instead of spreading that cost among all the homeowners, the expected $650,000 cost in cash and donated contributions is being done through a joint effort by Coffey Strong, the nonprofit Rebuild North Bay Foundation, and Florida debris-removal company AshBritt Environmental Inc.

Housing was also part of the discussion for the mayor of one of the hardest hit cities — Santa Rosa.

“We missed an opportunity to pay attention to the issue of housing last night and I don’t expect anything will come around soon to replace it,” Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Coursey told an audience of about 300 people attending the Impact Sonoma, State of Wildfire Recovery conference in Santa Rosa.

He was addressing the Nov. 6 defeat of ballot Measure N, a bond issue to provide $140 million for affordable housing. It failed to get the two-thirds vote needed for approval.

The mayor said efforts to address replacement of the approximately 3,000 homes lost in the fires continues, as does the effort to build thousands of homes needed to address escalating prices and declining construction of affordable housing which existed before the fires.

“Passage of Measure N would have provided a step toward that process,” he said.

The city has plans to cut red tape and encourage home construction, especially high-rise multifamily housing in its downtown.

“It would be housing,” he said, “which is close to transit, close to services and we have community consensus.”

As far as rebuilding, Coursey put the tally of homes rebuilt, permitted or in the process of being permitted at about 1,300.

‘More than half (of those homes destroyed) have not started the process of building,” he said. “It’s a complicated process and we have a dedicated staff, but some of it’s beyond our control.”

That includes labor costs to rebuild and getting payouts from insurance companies.

A report card view of the recovery at the conference included how the area is dealing with the mental health issues raised by the firestorms that swept away homes and changed lives in the North Bay.

Debbie Mason, CEO of the Healthcare Foundation Northern Sonoma County, said that effort by her organization has been multifaceted, from offering yoga classes to training people to help others who are facing issues related to the fires.