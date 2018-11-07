Voting by mail is changing Election Day, with Napa County part of an all-mail-in pilot program and Sonoma County passing one-third of votes arriving by the time polls open. Below, you'll see what's known so far, as election workers continue to county thousands of mailed and provisional ballots across the North Bay.

Read recent coverage of Proposition 10 on repealing 2-decade-old rent-control limits, Santa Rosa's Measure N to fund affordable housing and Napa Valley's suite of increases to transient-occupancy taxes to fund dwellings within financial reach of more workers.