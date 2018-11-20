When Solano County recently released its agricultural report for 2017, showing gross value in production totaling $363 million — up from $347 million in 2016 — it was clear there was more to the story than the 47 inches of rain that relieved years of drought.

The underpinning of the story is the county’s flourishing seed industry, driven predominantly by sunflowers, watermelon and squash, according to Simone Hardy, agricultural commissioner for Solano County.

“Seed production may not be Solano’s top crop, but it has proven to be as valuable a commodity as any,” Hardy said. “Sunflowers have been the leader among the county’s rotational crops.”

The value of Solano County’s seed production alone for 2017 totaled $21.6 million, she said. Of that number, sunflower seeds accounted for $17.2 million.

Of the top three certified seeds produced last year in Solano County, sunflowers accounted for 6,710 acres, followed by watermelon at 543 acres, and 82 acres of squash, Hardy said. Certified seed is seed that has been vetted by the California Crop Improvement Association for genetic purity and characteristics consistent with seed type. The bulk of seeds grown in Solano County are certified, she said.

“The only product of interest here is the seed itself,” said John Palmer, executive director of the California Crop Improvement Association and the California Foundation Seed Program at the University of California, Davis. “The (growers) are producing planting seed that will be shipped to (a particular market), where they will actually grow the crop to produce what we call grain, or the commercial product that is crushed for oil by another facility or made into confection seeds to eat.”

Craig Gnos, a grower in the northern Solano County city of Dixon, grows a variety of certified seeds, including sunflower seeds.

“Each variety of sunflower has to be isolated from another variety of sunflower within a mile and a quarter of each other so they don’t cross-pollinate,” Gnos explained. “We grow the seed to be grown elsewhere.”

Gnos declined to disclose his annual sales, but did say he brings in between $400 and $600 per acre for both the vine and sunflower seeds he grows.

“As a ballpark figure, growers are making, gross, probably between $1,500 and $2,000 per acre,” Palmer said. “Net profit, say at $500 an acre for 500 acres, you could make a quarter-million dollars net revenue,” depending on variable costs to the grower in a given year.

Sunflower seeds are in high demand in European markets, where the seeds are used for making oils and confectioneries, Palmer said.

The planting-to-market process is extensive, starting with the grower and monitored along the way by a seed company. After passing all stages of inspections throughout the April to September growing season, the seed company will process, or condition, the seeds before ultimately exporting them, mostly to European countries but also to some U.S. markets in the Midwest.

The majority of seeds grown in Solano County are produced as part of a contract with seed companies, providing guaranteed income for growers despite losses that could result from poor weather or purity problems, according to Hardy.

She added that the strength of Solano County’s sunflower seed production value, while not surprising, is notable because they have proven to be steady and consistent in the 10 years she’s been working for the county.