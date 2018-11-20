North Bay professionals news: Bank of Marin, Mrs. Grossman's and more

s
North Bay professionals news from Bank of Marin, Mrs. Grossman's, Kaiser Permanente, Redwood Credit Union and more

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
November 20, 2018, 9:57AM

The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com.

Haley Abel has joined Bank of Marin as vice president and senior trust officer for its wealth management and trust group. The bank stated that Abel will administer various types of trusts and manage relationships with beneficiaries and other clients as they relate to trust, tax, investment management and other related areas. She is a graduate of Lewis and Clark Law School in Portland, Oregon.

Bank of Marin has assets of $2.5 billion and 23 retail offices in San Francisco, Marin, Napa, Sonoma and Alameda counties.

Mitchell Merrick has joined Mrs. Grossman’s Paper Company in Petaluma as vice president of sales. He has a 25-year career working with the mom-and-pops, big box stores, department stores, discounters as well as e-commerce.

Mitchell earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from St. Bonaventure University in Olean, New York, plus an MBA from St. Thomas University in Miami.

Anna Krajna was recently named human resources leader for the Marin-Sonoma service area for Kaiser Permanente. Krajna has been the human resources leader at Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara since 2017. Prior to that, she was the director of strategic workforce management and development.

Krajna also was director of human resources for Safeway Inc.’s Northern California division. In that role, she worked in support of 28,000 employees across 274 stores. She has also held leadership roles at LSG Sky Chefs, Dole Foods and Pepsi-Cola General Bottlers.

Anna earned a bachelor’s degree in human resources from Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Florida, and a master’s in management from the University of South Florida in Tampa.

Penny Cleary has been hired as community programs manager by Redwood Credit Union.

Cleary will lead the team that brings the credit union’s comprehensive community programs to the counties it serves, including Sonoma, Marin, Napa, Lake, Mendocino and San Francisco. Those programs support nonprofit partners through strategic grant-making, sponsoring and providing volunteers for local events. The team also educates the community about financial wellness through programs like the Bite of Reality teen financial fair and supports economic vitality through access to affordable financial products and services.

She will also oversee the RCU Community Fund, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that supports community financial literacy and wellness programs, as well as local disaster-relief efforts.

Cleary came to the credit union from Sutter Health in Sonoma County, where she worked for 24 years leading its fundraising and corporate philanthropy efforts. She has a Bachelor of Science degree in human services from California State University, Fullerton, and a master’s degree in social work from CSU, Long Beach.

Candice Raposo has joined Spaulding McCullough & Tansil LLP as an attorney. Raposo’s practice focuses on estate planning, trust administration, administration of decedent’s estates, real property transfers, and tax, including federal estate and gift tax and California property tax.

She attended California State Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo, where she received her Bachelor of Science degree, and received her juris doctorate with distinction and tax certification from University of the Pacific’s McGeorge School of Law.

Spaulding McCullough & Tansil is a 20-attorney law firm based in Santa Rosa. The firm also maintains an office in Petaluma.

Kevin Christy joined HL Commercial Real Estate’s sales and leasing team. Christy comes to HL with nearly two decades of commercial real estate experience in the Bay Area, serving both landlords and tenants in Marin County and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Irene Flack, a local business attorney and active SCORE mentor, has been named chairwoman of the SCORE North Coast chapter, serving Sonoma, Napa, Lake, Mendocino and Humboldt counties.

Flack has a background in commercial lending and has owned her law practice for three and a half years. An active business mentor and workshop presenter with SCORE since 2015, Flack moves into the leadership role, spearheading the chapter’s efforts in supporting new and existing businesses.

Deb Garber has resigned as executive director of the Sonoma Valley Education Foundation. Garber had been at the helm of the local education fundraising and advocacy nonprofit since October 2016.

Before accepting the position as executive director of the foundation, Garber had served for roughly a decade on the board of directors, including long stints as treasurer and more recently as board chair.

Garber said that she plans to return to the private sector. The foundation will immediately launch a search for a new head.

Donna Garske, executive director of the Center for Domestic Peace in San Rafael, has received the 2018 Humanitarian Award from the International Association of Sufism, the nonprofit announced.

“Donna’s work began 40 years ago helping women in the criminal justice system and soon led her to become the executive director of Marin Abused Women’s Services, which later evolved into the Center for Domestic Peace. Her work has been influential in the drafting of the Federal Violence Against Women Act. In 1992, the National Academy of Sciences recognized the learning center that the women's services group created for preventing violence against women and girls as a model approach in the field,” the group stated.