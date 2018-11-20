North Bay professionals news: Bank of Marin, Mrs. Grossman's and more

The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com .

Haley Abel has joined Bank of Marin as vice president and senior trust officer for its wealth management and trust group. The bank stated that Abel will administer various types of trusts and manage relationships with beneficiaries and other clients as they relate to trust, tax, investment management and other related areas. She is a graduate of Lewis and Clark Law School in Portland, Oregon.

Bank of Marin has assets of $2.5 billion and 23 retail offices in San Francisco, Marin, Napa, Sonoma and Alameda counties.

—

Mitchell Merrick has joined Mrs. Grossman’s Paper Company in Petaluma as vice president of sales. He has a 25-year career working with the mom-and-pops, big box stores, department stores, discounters as well as e-commerce.

Mitchell earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from St. Bonaventure University in Olean, New York, plus an MBA from St. Thomas University in Miami.

—

Anna Krajna was recently named human resources leader for the Marin-Sonoma service area for Kaiser Permanente. Krajna has been the human resources leader at Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara since 2017. Prior to that, she was the director of strategic workforce management and development.

Krajna also was director of human resources for Safeway Inc.’s Northern California division. In that role, she worked in support of 28,000 employees across 274 stores. She has also held leadership roles at LSG Sky Chefs, Dole Foods and Pepsi-Cola General Bottlers.

Anna earned a bachelor’s degree in human resources from Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Florida, and a master’s in management from the University of South Florida in Tampa.

—

Penny Cleary has been hired as community programs manager by Redwood Credit Union.

Cleary will lead the team that brings the credit union’s comprehensive community programs to the counties it serves, including Sonoma, Marin, Napa, Lake, Mendocino and San Francisco. Those programs support nonprofit partners through strategic grant-making, sponsoring and providing volunteers for local events. The team also educates the community about financial wellness through programs like the Bite of Reality teen financial fair and supports economic vitality through access to affordable financial products and services.

She will also oversee the RCU Community Fund, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that supports community financial literacy and wellness programs, as well as local disaster-relief efforts.

Cleary came to the credit union from Sutter Health in Sonoma County, where she worked for 24 years leading its fundraising and corporate philanthropy efforts. She has a Bachelor of Science degree in human services from California State University, Fullerton, and a master’s degree in social work from CSU, Long Beach.

—

Candice Raposo has joined Spaulding McCullough & Tansil LLP as an attorney. Raposo’s practice focuses on estate planning, trust administration, administration of decedent’s estates, real property transfers, and tax, including federal estate and gift tax and California property tax.

She attended California State Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo, where she received her Bachelor of Science degree, and received her juris doctorate with distinction and tax certification from University of the Pacific’s McGeorge School of Law.

Spaulding McCullough & Tansil is a 20-attorney law firm based in Santa Rosa. The firm also maintains an office in Petaluma.

—

Kevin Christy joined HL Commercial Real Estate’s sales and leasing team. Christy comes to HL with nearly two decades of commercial real estate experience in the Bay Area, serving both landlords and tenants in Marin County and the San Francisco Bay Area.