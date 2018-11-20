North Bay Construction Corps, a workforce development program launched by a partnership of Career Technical Education (CTE) Foundation, North Coast Builders Exchange and Sonoma County Office of Education, was recognized Nov. 16 at the 2018 California Economic Summit in Santa Rosa as a Partnership for Industry and Education (PIE) award winner.

The local program came in second place in a statewide competition organized by California Forward.

California Forward, a nonprofit organization that organizes the California Economic Summit, created the annual PIE Awards “to identify and honor innovative partnerships achieving success for students and communities” in hopes of inspiring more collaboration between education and industry. North Bay Construction Corps is one of only four programs across the state to receive the PIE award.

The corps, launched in January 2017, is a five-month training program that introduces high school seniors to careers and jobs in construction and various trades. Officials say the program has graduated nearly 40 students in Sonoma County to date.

—

California Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, is hosting a public forum from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 27 at the Ray Miller Community Center, 216 E. School St., Cotati to discuss services available to help small-business owners from state and local government.

The Sonoma County Small Business Forum will be co-hosted by Cotati Chamber of Commerce. It will feature speakers from the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, Sonoma County Economic Development Board and city of Cotati. Panelists will make presentations on a range of services and programs and answer audience questions. Dodd will moderate.

—

For the first time, businesses in Marin and Sonoma counties are eligible for the expanded Bay Area BRIDGE awards, which recognize companies that champion innovative hiring practices or inclusive hiring of individuals who have barriers to employment. The categories include:

• Home Grown Award: For companies that offer training and/or programs that promote upward economic mobility within the organization itself.

• Family First Award: For businesses that strive to implement family-friendly workplace practices, providing opportunities for families, providing a sustainable work/life balance.

• Innovation in Hiring Award: New, experimental models with hiring practices for people with nontraditional backgrounds, i.e., no college degree, veterans, formerly incarcerated, etc.

• Tried and True Award: A longstanding program, method or practice that continues to provide and sustain jobs to people with nontraditional backgrounds.

• Small Business Award: A small business (200 people or less) that strives to pioneer innovative and inclusive hiring practices.

Find more information at www.factpoint.com.

—

Due to the air quality issues in Sonoma County from the recent California wildfires, Healthcare Foundation Northern Sonoma County has rescheduled the annual philanthropy awards ceremony to Wednesday, Dec. 5, and changed the location to Sonoma Country Day School, in the Jackson Theater and Reception Hall.

The event will recognize John Jordan of the John Jordan Foundation and Jordan Wines with the 2018 Wetzel Community Leadership Award.

The 2018 Spirit of Wetzel Award will be presented to local young professionals and philanthropists Ariel and Tim Kelley.

This year’s Community Health Advocate Award is presented to retired physician David Anderson.

The reception will begin at 5:30 pm. Tickets are $85 per person and sponsorships are available. Drinks and small bites will be served with live music. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased at bit.ly/Phil18 or by contacting the health care foundation office at 707-473-0583.