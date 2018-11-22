With a strong commitment to physical health and mental wellness, the staff and management of BPM in Santa Rosa developed a portfolio of programs and activities designed to engage employees while also serving the community.

“Our wellness program shows employees that their well-being is as important to us as their work,” said Leone Manni, administrative manager and wellness committee member.

“BPM’s multifaceted program creates a sense of teamwork and meets staff members wherever they are on their well-being journey whether that involves financial wellness, nutrition or other health aspects.”

Special programs are offered to those refinancing their homes, planning for retirement and classes for new moms on how to find babysitters.

The building landlord just installed a rack of loaner bikes tenants can check out, and the BPM staff is already using them.

On BPM Volunteer Day employees donate time to pack food boxes and the Redwood Empire Food Bank and during the summer helped the Enchanted Hills Camp for the blind and visually impaired in Napa cleanup and get ready to reopen after last fall’s fires.

Company-sponsored challenges for employee include the chance to receive a $50 gift card for reaching fitness goals. Participants can also work toward higher objectives and receive a $600 annual reduction in their benefit premium.

Each month a different physical activity is planned, such as the IPA 10K race in Sebastopol, the American Heart Association walk, doing light maintenance for nonprofits outdoors and the Alzheimer’s Walk.

In Santa Rosa, all employees are provided with sit/stand desks. The kitchen is stocked with free healthy snacks including nuts, cheese, yogurt, granola, oatmeal and fresh fruit. A combination fresh and sparkling water machine was installed.

An online program uses point system to reward employees for fitness challenges at local gyms, turning off smart phones for specific times, eating 10 greens a week, abstaining from drinking soda and even for being completely silence for several minutes. At level 1, the prize is a $50 gift card good at REI or for a FitBit fitness tracker. The next level takes $25 off benefit cost each month – an amount that can double at the highest level.

Each year staff members receive free flu shots, on-site free biometric screening and have access to a special treadmill desk with a laptop computer throughout the day.

BPM has a Community Outreach Liaison group focused on identifying needs and encouraging staff to become involved.