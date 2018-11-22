Exchange Bank’s “Every Body Benefits” wellness program is designed to provide all employees with meaningful and timely wellness information.

“It’s important to us to provide support and motivation for our employees in order to build excitement and interest around taking charge of personal health,” said Kelly Obremski, human resources benefits specialist. “Our wellness coordinators regularly distribute articles related to each month’s wellness topic as well as plan fun programs and issue wellness challenges.”

In addition, bank conducts six-week yoga courses, on-site health screenings, meditation seminars and offers health club reimbursements.

This year, the bank gave every employee a resistance band on National Employee Health and Fitness Day and organized staff get-togethers to stretch for 10 minutes, promoting movement and muscle-strengthening.

The bank sponsors a softball team (the “EBees”) that finished in first place during the 2018 season.

The October focus was on walking and daily fitness activities. Employees were encouraged to log-in to the Walktober website and post fitness minutes or steps to gain points for the team.

During the “Around the World of Wellness” year employees were challenged each month to complete a wellness activity in order to earn a stamp on a punch card. Activities included getting regular dental checks, physical exams, etc. Those completing 12 challenges, earning 12 stamps, will be entered for a Grand Prize wellness drawing.

Monthly Lunch-N-Learn sessions address an array of issues. In 2018, the list included wellness goal setting, preventative care, stress awareness, sleep management (through guided relaxation), fitness, safety and emergency preparedness, cancer awareness, nutrition, financial wellness (investing 101 and retirement-planning), weight management and gratitude.

Wellness events are held on-site, including flu shot clinics and sponsored competitions to help foster a culture that advocates leading a healthy, active lifestyle.

EB is a corporate sponsor of five off-site events in the community each year where employees participate and help raise funds. Three are fitness related including the Human Race, Relay for Life and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Light the Night — along with activities that support the Ceres Community Project and many others.

Off-site activities for groups involve trips to parks, hiking, going to skating rinks, and playing basketball, tennis and volleyball. Staff is encouraged to take walking lunch breaks.

“As part of our wellness initiative in May, we organized an interactive email survey to propose ideas for hiking trails, intramural sports and other fun activities for all ages,” Obremski said.