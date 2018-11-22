For more than six decades, Kaiser Permanente has been known for its commitment to wellness and prevention.

KP’s evidence-based programs are designed to improve healthy lifestyles, support healthy choices, and encourage long-term behavioral changes to maximize health and quality of life, according to Colleen Boden, manager of community, work site and employee wellness at Santa Rosa Medical Center, and Danielle Messick, manager of work site and employee wellness at San Rafael Medical Center.

Today in Marin and Sonoma counties, nearly 4,500 physicians and staff continue the tradition, with a health care plan that includes a full range of preventive measures, such as cholesterol and blood pressure screening, immunizations and free classes on topics such as healthful cooking, exercise, weight management, and smoking cessation.

Other offerings include farmer’s markets, mindfulness meditation programs, fitness evaluations, and Emotional Health and Wellness programs and classes as well as training programs for 5K, 10K, and half-marathon races.

In addition, KP’s award-winning “Live Well Be Well” program focuses on encouraging, inspiring, and motivating employees to focus on their own health and wellness to maximize and enhance productivity and to help them make the healthy choice the easy choice.

The program encompasses healthy eating, physical activity, emotional health, a healthy workplace and healthy community, plus an annual family wellness festival.

KP has on-site fitness centers offering 30-minute classes to fit all shifts, such as fitness infusion, yoga for strength, Zumba, stretching, Pilates, and body blast (a one-hour full-body workout).

Group activities with organized training programs encompass ball teams, walks, runs, and indoor/outdoor games, as well as quarterly challenges with names like: Pound for Pound, Summer Games, Prevention Awareness and Health and Happiness for the Holidays.

This past year KP Santa Rosa implemented programs in three areas (gratitude, fitness classes, and healthy eating potlucks) for all employees, regardless of work location or shift. Lunch-n-learn teaching efforts cover topics such as plant-based diet, financial wellness, implicit bias and health care disparities.

Officials said this approach has resulted in an increase in participation by designing programs so that no matter where the person works or what his or her shift is, that person can participate.

KP continues to increase its vaccination rates among employees for the flu. Every year KP sees increased participation from physicians, employees, and their families at the annual Family Wellness Festival, featuring a 5K run/walk, healthy foods, physical activities and games, massages and flu shots.