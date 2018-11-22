When employees are healthy, they are more likely to be happy and better able to deal with situations that may arise at work, as well as at home. Parkpoint Health Clubs wants its employees to feel good about themselves and what they contribute to the club.

“We are in the business of helping people feel good, and that applies equally to our members and employees,” said Assistant General Manager Heidi Desmond. “Employees are our foundation, and when they are healthy and satisfied, they are more successful.”

Related Stories 13 Healthiest Companies in the North Bay: How they do it

There is a monthly calendar of activities. Every time an employee takes part in a workout or other physical process, they receive points. At the end of the year points are translated into prizes, such as gift cards, one hour massages, etc.

Body composition analysis is provided along with BMI testing. Personal trainers demonstrate proper stretching techniques. There are free sessions with professional trainers. Monthly meetings contain safety and health components.

Staff members can listen to guided meditation tapes or receive regular health tips.

Counselors were brought in during the October 2017 fires to help employees cope with anxieties and stress. Free seminars and workshops were held on-site for staff. Employee discounts are offered for off-site paddle boarding and hiking excursions, and staff members volunteer for community service projects, like clearing trails in Trione-Annadel State Park.

Rather than focusing on results from programs designed to foster goals such as group weight loss, officials said the club has seen impressive results in the form of team bonding and mutual support, along with overall improvement in staff morale and camaraderie.

Supervisors and others stress the importance of encouraging and uplifting one another to reach their goals, and have fun doing healthy activities together.

There are several components already in place that reinforce health and wellness among employees, and the club continues to expand its offerings on a regular basis at its three locations in Santa Rosa, Healdsburg and Sonoma.