Petaluma Health Center’s mission is to ensure access and to provide high quality prevention-focused health care for the communities it serves, while fostering a healthy community where all individuals, including its 400 employees, can reach their highest potential for health and well-being.

The center sees 40,000 patients a year at its seven clinics. It is known for its new endeavors including digital health programs for diabetes prevention, a nurse practitioner and physician’s assistant residence program, plus a behavioral and mental health post doctorate fellowship program designed to expand its services.

“We offer holistic care for our patients and practice what we preach among our employees as well,” said Kelly Bass-Seibel, director of business development and marketing. “Our staff serves as ambassadors for our center. PHC has been on the leading edge of team-based care since 2007, so one of our chief goals is to take good care of our team.”

Related Stories 13 Healthiest Companies in the North Bay: How they do it

Community fitness classes, such as yoga, are also open to employees. Staff members receive partial gym membership discounts, and FitBits are provided to all employees so they can track steps.

Mental health counselors are available through the Center’s Employee Assistance Program. In addition, staff training is offered for trauma care that including best practices for interacting with others in high stress situations.

A community garden on premises allows employees to grow their own vegetables. Staff also has access to fresh produce from the Petaluma Bounty Garden. A hydroponic garden has been established indoors for year around growing, along with a demonstration kitchen to showcase cooking techniques while preparing and sampling healthy dishes.

During huddle time, a variety of self-help initiatives are provided including sessions devoted to meditation, proper breathing and stretch exercises to mention a few options.

Theme-of-the-month topics include presentations covering osmosis, breast cancer prevention, and colorectal health, etc.

“Staff members work in teams on the job and also enjoy family hikes and camping trips with each other outside of work,” said CEO Kathy Powell. “Almost all of our people (87 percent) participate in one or more of our wellness activities. I see groups walking around the property each day and many eat lunch outside at picnic tables to get sunshine and fresh air.”

She said in addition to walks, a lot of employees are runners. Quite a few take part in American Heart Association Heart Walk and enjoy volunteering for worthy causes.”