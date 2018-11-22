Redwood Credit Union cares about the overall wellness of its employees as part of its mission to serve the best interest of its members, employees and the community.

“Ultimately, when our staff feels good, they are able to provide even better service,” said Brett Martinez, president and CEO. “Our employees take the initiative to create a culture of wellness and enjoy completing activities together, frequently with a competitive spirit.”

Many departments and branches participate in plank and water challenges as well as fitness and weight-loss activities.

Nearly 77 percent of RCU employees are registered in an online personal fitness tracking tool that offers a wide variety of educational modules and competitions staff can participate in as individuals or as teams, allowing them to measure their own wellness journey and actively engage at the level that works best for them.

Related Stories 13 Healthiest Companies in the North Bay: How they do it

Using this tool, they can track steps and cycling miles through FitBit or other devices they can connect to their activity.

Challenge themes involve drinking enough water, making healthy meal choices, exercising 180 minutes a week and getting dental checkups. Work-life balance tasks focus on getting enough sleep, “unplugging” from devices, coping with change, financial budget literacy and more. Employees earn points by completing challenges and win rewards at different point levels they can use for gift cards, etc.

RCU held an all-staff “Day of Inspiration” that included a motivational speaker focused on wellness. It provides all employees with infuser water bottles allowing them to add healthy fruit flavors instead of drinking soda or sweet drinks. The company periodically offers “Lunch and Learn” sessions in partnership with the Center for Wellbeing on a variety of topics as well as informational meetings led by its own staff on financial wellness, investing and more.

Staff members participate in the Human Race and the Tour de Fox bike race, and get together for hikes or cycling on weekends and after hours.

RCU’s wellness committee continually comes up with creative ideas for staff and also organizes group activities such as softball games. This year RCU introduced an employee fitness loan program to them pay for athletic equipment to aid them in reaching their goals.

The company established the Grove Café at its Cleveland Avenue offices to offer fresh and healthy quality dining options to its employees and the community.