RESIG’s wellness program shows employees that they matter to the organization beyond just getting the job done.

“We understand that a person’s health and wellbeing is a critical factor in everyday life and that this extends to the workplace and the desire to do a good job,” according to CEO Rose Burcina. “It’s important that people feel valued and cared for where they spend a great deal of time each day.”

Interest in the wellness program grows every year, and employees not on the wellness committee come forward to offer ideas for activities and events.

Related Stories 13 Healthiest Companies in the North Bay: How they do it

“For instance, employees suggested we build teams for the Run the Year Challenge. Our six coworkers who participated on two teams exceeded their goals well before year-end and recorded their results online – and we are already forming 2019 teams,” said Benefits Coordinator Patty Banmunk. “We’re proud of the program that we’ve built.”

Employees can sign up as individuals or as groups. Last year the team logged 561 miles.

RESIG is also developing a mini-series focused on providing health information next year that will include discussions of the value of prebiotics, probiotics and ways to address irritable bowel syndrome (a common disorder that affects the large intestine) to relieve signs, symptoms and pain over the long term.

Challenges are different month to month, and each enables employees involved to receive raffle tickets for prizes.

Activities include walks in the park, swimming, bowling, as well as placing special value on better hydration (especially during the winter) as well as on reducing added sugar intake. Through the Employee Assistance program, workers have access to a number of Lunch-N-Learn sessions throughout the year. The organization maintains an ongoing garden project in back of the building where staff members grow their own produce. Now they are planting winter crops.

Last year RESIG’s employees had to pull and dispose of their plants due to the airborne toxins from the smoke and fires settling on the vegetables.

Indoors, the staff enjoys shooting hoops and playing games such as Connect 4, Junga, cornhole toss, and lawn games in the warehouse when they need a mental break. Sit-stand desk height options were offered to all 23 employees.

“It’s important to diversify our wellness program to maintain interest,” Burcina said.