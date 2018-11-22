Silver Oak’s wellness program is as ingrained in its culture, as well as the belief that wine should be part of a healthy lifestyle.

Owners David R. Duncan, president and CEO, and Tim Duncan, executive vice president, are physically active and support the firm’s wellness initiatives by actively participating and communicating to employees their passion for keeping them and their families healthy.

Ownership invests in the company’s benefits plan. Silver Oak has received the Best in Benefits award in the wine industry for the last two years. The plan offers low deductibles to individuals and families, and completely free benefits to single employees. The annual cost for employees and dependents is $1,200 regardless of how many people are included.

Leadership promotes a work-life balance includes working hard while also taking personal time and having fun. Healthy activities are developed by an employee committee comprised of representatives from each of the firm‘s six locations. Two sites have their own gym. Silver Oak also subsidizes memberships to off-site gyms and offers fitness trackers.

More than 60 percent of Silver Oak’s 220 employees regularly participate in wellness fairs that involve the firm’s vendor partners, along with martial arts, CrossFit and Zumba sessions, yoga and meditation classes.

All company sites have eliminated soda and most have changed the snack menu to non-sugar options.

There is high participation in the firm’s employee assistance program indicating that employees are also paying more attention to their mental health and recognizing when they need support.

In 2019 there will be emphasis on mental health by focusing on getting enough sleep, stress reduction and other proven methods designed to reduce anxiety and frustration.

Employees engage in step and water drinking challenges and participate in a “Minute to Win It” exercise activity several times throughout the day.

Staff members also take part in the Giant Race in San Francisco and the Cloverdale Vineyard Race.

After three years of this program, biometric screening numbers and employees at risk factors are decreasing, according to Marla Apodaca in the human resources department.

“This has a direct effect on our claims and insurance renewals. Employees are more proactive in their healthcare and look for alternative ways to seek medical counsel through telehealth resources and by consulting with advice nurses instead of going to doctors for minor concerns. In addition to a reduction in claims, we are finding that employees are making better food choices and paying more attention to their physical health.”