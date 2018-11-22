Sonoma State values all employees, the work they do, and supports them in every aspect of wellness in their lives. It does this by offering employees lunch-n-learn classes (healthful eating, physical activity, healthful sleep, financial and budget wellness, etc.).

Lunchtime workout classes are also offered, such as twice-weekly chair and regular yoga sessions and once-a-week circuit training with certified conditioning and training coaches.

“It’s not just about increasing productivity and reducing absenteeism, it is about offering opportunities and establishing a culture of wellness that allows employees to focus on their needs throughout the day,” said Renee Senander, manager of worker’s compensation, federal Americans with Disabilities Act compliance and leave administration, and chairwoman of the wellness committee.

Walking and cycling to work is encouraged and a fun computer game enables staff to log their personal miles while simulating a trip through U.S. national parks.

The campus recreation center gym is available for faculty from noon to 2 p.m. daily free of charge for workouts on 24 fitness machines, for weight training and indoor basketball. There also are rooms devoted to stretching and rock climbing.

The swimming pool is offered at a discount during the summer. Guest speakers provide health promotion classes, and employees have access to free flu prevention clinics and healthy food cooking demonstrations during the semester. In spring, Kaiser and Sutter Health conduct health screenings. Flu shots are given in the fall.

When it comes to results, employees have reported everything from weight loss, reduction in blood pressure and cholesterol, increased energy, morale and knowledge of healthy eating practices.

“Our focus is on mind, body and spirit in a holistic approach. We also understand that if someone is trying to deal with an aging parent or a family bankruptcy is struggling to cope and find resources to help,” said Tammy Kenber, assistant vice president for human resources. “That’s why we sponsor financial wellness and incident-specific workshops, such as coping with a child who is using drugs, etc.”

Of the 2,000 Sonoma State University employees, between 65 and 75 percent participate in the wellness program.

“We have a commitment from our president, Judy K. Sakaki, and SSU’s cabinet that wellness is vitally important. Dr. Sakaki daily walks around campus with any students willing to join her from noon to 1 p.m.,” Kenber added.