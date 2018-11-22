As a company devoted to offering products for the office and home that help reduce and remove the strain on body and mind, Workrite is dedicated to making work environments — including its own workplace — healthier and more productive for employees.

“The four pillars of our wellness program include improving interpersonal, community, financial and health factors that enhance the quality of life both at home or on the job,” said Krystina Martens with Workrite’s human resources department. “We have seen quantifiable results achieved by employees who lost weight, those who became more active, and others utilizing the power of preventive care appointments or workplace screenings, as well as increased support for the community through volunteering.”

She said these various activities, tournaments and workplace events, have forged relationships where staff members support and encourage each other, get to know their coworkers better and learn from each other. The biggest success from Workrite’s overall wellness program efforts has been an uptick in overall team camaraderie.

Staff member engaged in wellness challenges or rally teams to support good causes. They go on walking meetings and share healthy meal recipes at potlucks for inspiration. Many enjoy activities such as the Heart Walk, mindful meditation sessions, yoga, Lunch-and-Learn events, step challenges, foosball tournaments, making contributions to an employee cookbook, signing up for chili cook offs and taking bike rides on breaks or at lunchtime. There are also health screenings and benefit fairs.

The HR Team posts email wellness tips to keep everyone engaged with a variety of things they can pick and choose. Twenty-five percent of the HR group’s job descriptions are tied to health and wellness promotion and results.

Cash incentives are given for points earned by employees who participate in the wellness program. A personal and private online portal enables employees to track incentive points or access digital workshops. When 1,000 points are earned, employees receive cash prizes.

Workrite also encourages community volunteerism by listing local events in the break room and building awareness through various themed weeks or months.

Monthly themes include a blood drive in January, and heart health and CPR. HR also organizes events every “Wellness Wednesday” on health, financial, personal and community wellness in cooperation with health care providers and community organizations. In addition, Color Awareness Days influence everyone to think about physical or health conditions by wearing blue for diabetes, for example, to draw attention to avoiding unhealthy practices that can lead to negative outcomes.