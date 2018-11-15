Daniel Witt is the new president and COO of Sonoma Lab Works, a licensed testing lab for cannabis. The company also formed its board of directors.

Sonoma Lab Works began in 2014 as part of the Santa Rosa-based cannabis manufacturing firm, CannaCraft, and was later taken over by a new owner.

Witt is a former Tesla Motors executive, and becomes the company’s first president and COO.

“Witt’s energy and familiarity with both government and burgeoning industries melds perfectly with our desire to grow and expand the company into a leading service for the cannabis industry,” Darius Anderson, SLW’s CEO, stated in the company’s announcement.

Anderson is the managing member of Sonoma Media Investments, which owns the North Bay Business Journal.

In the announcement, Witt is quoted as stating, “California’s cannabis industry is perhaps one of the few things that has moved even faster than technology. Despite changing regulations, the innovation is inspiring and it’s a privilege to work with a talented team to provide exceptional service and innovation. Together with our new board of directors, I hope to help clients as they bring products to market, and make navigating the supply chain as seamless as possible.”

The company also announced a board of directors including: Anderson; Gary D. Nelson, founder and chairman emeritus of the Nelson Family of Companies and founder of Nelson Solar Projects, LLC; Henry Hansel, a director of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. since 2001 and president of The Hansel Auto Group since 1982; Marisol G. Lopez, former chief of staff for Oakland Mayor Ronald V. Dellums and current chief of staff at Platinum Advisors; and Frank Yeary, former chairman of CamberView Partners and on the board of directors of PayPal Holdings Inc. and Intel Corp.