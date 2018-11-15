Sonoma Lab Works, a cannabis testing lab sold off earlier this year by Santa Rosa marijuana producer CannaCraft, has expanded its leadership team and formed a board of directors.

Daniel Witt was named president and COO of the Santa Rosa lab. Previously, he served as senior manager for business development and policy at Tesla.

“Witt’s energy and familiarity with both government and burgeoning industries melds perfectly with our desire to grow and expand the company into a leading service for the cannabis industry,” Sonoma Lab Works CEO Darius Anderson said in a statement.

Anderson is the managing member of Sonoma Media Investments, which owns the North Bay Business Journal.

Sonoma Lab Works began in 2014 as part of CannaCraft, which produces and distributes marijuana, cannabis oil, CBD medicine and cannabis chocolates. In January, it was sold to Anderson and a group of investors to comply with new state regulations that prohibit licensed cannabis companies from owning a testing lab.

“Together with our new board of directors, I hope to help clients as they bring products to market, and make navigating the supply chain as seamless as possible,” Witt said in a statement.

The company also announced a board of directors including: Anderson; Gary D. Nelson, founder and chairman emeritus of the Nelson Family of Companies and founder of Nelson Solar Projects; Henry Hansel, a director of Hennessy Advisors since 2001 and president of The Hansel Auto Group since 1982; Marisol G. Lopez, former chief of staff for Oakland Mayor Ronald V. Dellums and current chief of staff at Platinum Advisors; and Frank Yeary, former chairman of CamberView Partners and on the board of directors of PayPal Holdings and Intel.