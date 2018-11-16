Marin, Sonoma counties report lowest October unemployment rates in the North Bay

California’s unemployment rate in October held at 4.1 percent for the second month in a row, according to the state Employment Development Department’s figures released Friday. Last year in October, the rate was 4.5 percent.

The U.S. unemployment rate also held steady in October at 3.7 percent.

With the exception of Lake County, unemployment in the North Bay in October was lower than the state’s unemployment rate.

Marin County reported 2.3 percent unemployment, followed by 2.5 percent in Sonoma County; Napa County was closely behind at 2.6 percent. Mendocino County’s unemployment rate was 3.5 percent, and Solano County reported its October unemployment rate at 3.6 percent.

As was the case in September, Lake County again had the highest unemployment rate in the North Bay, at 4.7 percent in October.

Marin County

The unemployment rate in Marin County was 2.3 percent in October 2018, up from a revised 2.2 percent in September 2018, and below the year-ago estimate of 2.6 percent. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4 percent for California and 3.5 percent for the nation during the same period.

The county added jobs in educational and health services, and professional and business services. Fewer jobs were available in leisure and hospitality, as well as in construction and manufacturing.

Sonoma County

Sonoma County’s unemployment rate was 2.5 percent in October 2018, up from a revised 2.4 percent in September 2018, and below the year-ago estimate of 3 percent. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4 percent for California and 3.5 percent for the nation during the same period.

More jobs became available, largely in government, as well as in professional and business services, and trade, transportation and utilities. Leisure and hospitality jobs were down.

Napa County

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 2.6 percent in October 2018, up from a revised 2.5 percent in September 2018, and below the year-ago estimate of 3.1 percent. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4 percent for the state and 3.5 percent for the nation during the same period.

More jobs were available in educational and health services, along with construction and financial activities. There were fewer jobs in manufacturing, as well as the leisure and hospitality sector.

Solano County

Solano County’s unemployment rate was 3.6 percent in October 2018, up from a revised 3.5 percent in September 2018, and below the year-ago estimate of 4.2 percent. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4 percent for California and 3.5 percent for the nation during the same period.

The county added 600 government jobs, as well as jobs in construction, and the trade, transportation and utilities sector. There were fewer jobs in education and health services, and a drop of 700 jobs in the leisure and hospitality industry.

Mendocino County

Mendocino County’s unemployment rate in October was 3.5 percent, down slightly from 3.6 percent in September.

The county added jobs in construction, government, and in educational and health services. There was a decline in jobs in leisure and hospitality, manufacturing and retail.