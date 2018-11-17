Jackson Family Wines of Santa Rosa on Thursday said it has promoted four women, including the daughter of company founder Jess Jackson, and hired a fifth for its management team.

Katie Jackson, 32, was promoted to senior vice president of corporate and social responsibility for the company, which is the ninth-largest wine enterprise in the United States, according to Wine Business Monthly.

She had been vice president of sustainability and external affairs, leading the company’s move into more environmentally friendly winemaking.

Jackson also has spearheaded the drive to build about 100 homes on the former Wikiup Golf Course site that her family now owns. That’s a project to help provide more local housing after the October 2017 fires destroyed more than 5,300 homes countywide, including more than 3,000 in Santa Rosa.

In her new role, she will continue to oversee the company’s sustainability efforts and also co-manage its government relations and regulatory affairs department.

Jackson is the daughter of Barbara Banke, chairman and proprietor of Jackson Family Wines.

The other promotions include: Gayle Bartscherer, who was appointed to the company’s executive team in her role as senior vice president of international marketing and development; Viviann Stapp, who was promoted to senior vice president, general counsel, and who had been a vice president; and Kristen Reitzell, who was promoted to vice president of public relations. Her title was director of public relations.

The company hired Jane Catelani Howard as senior vice president of finance. She was most recently chief financial officer at Traditional Medicinals Inc. of Sebastopol.