$30M Windsor project seeks homeless vets

The developer for the Windsor project is Santa Ana-based Urban Housing Communities. The design team is led by Santa Rosa-based architecture firm Archilogix and BKF Engineers, a global company with a Santa Rosa office.

The bulk of the project cost is being covered by a Veterans Housing and Homelessness Prevention program, which came out of a $90 million state bond in 2008 and operated by state departments of Housing and Community Development and of Veteran Affairs (CalVet) as well as California Housing Finance Agency (CalHFA). The Windsor project and Manzanita Family Apartments in Napa were the two North Bay proposals to win part of $74.7 million in program grants announced earlier this month.