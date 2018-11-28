Brokerage abbreviations: CBCBV = Coldwell Banker Commercial Brokers of the Valley; K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./Oncor International; NKF = Newmark Knight Frank

Send commercial real estate transactions to transactions@busjrnl.com . A compilation for the last 12 months is available for $45 by calling 707-521-5270.

Here are the latest business leads from commercial real estate leases and sales in San Francisco North Bay counties of Sonoma, Solano, Marin and Napa.

LEASES: square footage at address, city; property type; tenant; procuring agent; owner; listing agent; deal date (occupancy/effective date)

MARIN COUNTY

5,968sf at 1101 Fifth Ave., #170, San Rafael; office; Ascendant Studios LLC; na; 1101 Fifth Ave LLC; Matt Storms of K&C; Aug. 27

4,500sf at 2094 Redwood Highway, Greenbrae; retail; The Grateful Dog Incorporated; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; Michele Tsuchiya; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; June 4

3,500sf at 1701-1751 Tiburon Blvd., Tiburon; office; Partners for Growth Managers LLC; Vesa Becam of K&C; Point Tiburon Plaza Inc.; na; June 1

2,809sf at 37 Commercial Blvd., #108, Novato; industrial; George Family Enterprises Inc.; Sara Wann of K&C; John and Nina Gladish; na; Aug. 24

2,064sf at 100 Throckmorton, Mill Valley; retail; LF Sportswear Inc.; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Keystone Block LLC; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Aug. 9

1,830sf at 505 San Marin Drive, #240A, Novato; office; Group Five LLC; na; 505 San Marin Drive LLC; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Oct. 11

1,672sf at 200 Gate Five Road, #102, Sausalito; office; Far Western Anthropological Research Group; Vesa Becam of K&C; Professional Financial Investors Inc.; na; Aug. 30

1,300sf at 365 Miller Ave., Mill Valley; retail; Paula James LLC; Matt Storms of K&C; Jonathan Parker; Matt Storms of K&C; July 27

1,000sf at 196 Bon Air Center, Greenbrae; retail; BDN Partners LLC; na; Bon Air LP; Vasa Becam of K&C; Sept. 29

960sf at 19 Digital Drive, #S, Novato; industrial; W. Bradley Electric Inc.; na; Cloudview Trail II LLC; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; Oct. 1

897sf at 29 Miller Ave., Mill Valley; retail; Chabad of Mill Valley; Vesa Becam of K&C; True Botanicals; Vesa Becam of K&C; Aug. 8

668sf at 1 Harbor Drive, #1-211, Sausalito; office; Stokes Wagner, A.L.C.; Theo Banks of K&C; One/Three Harbor Investors LLC; na; Oct. 15

300sf at 35 Mitchell Blvd., #3 , San Rafael; office; Rita Gilbert; Vesa Becam of K&C; Guitty Alexander; Vesa Becam of K&C; Sept. 5

202sf at 1401 Los Gamos Road, #110B, San Rafael; office; K&S All In One Services; na; Denise Filokosky; Nathan Ballard of K&C; July 19

NAPA COUNTY

1,200sf at 409 Gateway Road W., Napa; Industrial; Phez LLC; Kris Hagar of NKF; Karla Barerena; Michael Moffett & Cathy D’Angelo Holmes of CBCBV; Sept. 1

900sf at 915 Trancas St., #B, Napa; office; Michael Higuera; Cathy D’Angelo Holmes & Michael Moffett of CBCBV; Dunphy Properties LLC; Cathy D’Angelo Holmes & Michael Moffett of CBCBV; Nov. 1

883sf at 2203 Jefferson St., Napa; office & retail; Ni Teng; Michael Moffett & Cathy D’Angelo Holmes of CBCBV; G&K Properties; Michael Moffett & Cathy D’Angelo Holmes of CBCBV; Oct. 16

SOLANO COUNTY

2,179sf at Green Valley West, 5140 Business Center Drive, Fairfield; office & medical, class A; Green Valley Oral Surgery and Dental Implant Center; The Wiseman Company; Wiseman; Wiseman; Nov. 1

SONOMA COUNTY

78,927sf at 3883 Airway Drive, #120-340, Santa Rosa; office; Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Starward Asset Co.; na; July 26