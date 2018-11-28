s
s
Sections
Sections
News Wine Industry Opinion Events
Subscribe

North Bay commercial real estate leases, sales transactions

JEFF QUACKENBUSH

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL | November 28, 2018, 10:21AM

Send commercial real estate transactions to transactions@busjrnl.com. A compilation for the last 12 months is available for $45 by calling 707-521-5270.

Brokerage abbreviations: CBCBV = Coldwell Banker Commercial Brokers of the Valley; K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./Oncor International; NKF = Newmark Knight Frank

Here are the latest business leads from commercial real estate leases and sales in San Francisco North Bay counties of Sonoma, Solano, Marin and Napa.

LEASES: square footage at address, city; property type; tenant; procuring agent; owner; listing agent; deal date (occupancy/effective date)

MARIN COUNTY

5,968sf at 1101 Fifth Ave., #170, San Rafael; office; Ascendant Studios LLC; na; 1101 Fifth Ave LLC; Matt Storms of K&C; Aug. 27

4,500sf at 2094 Redwood Highway, Greenbrae; retail; The Grateful Dog Incorporated; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; Michele Tsuchiya; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; June 4

3,500sf at 1701-1751 Tiburon Blvd., Tiburon; office; Partners for Growth Managers LLC; Vesa Becam of K&C; Point Tiburon Plaza Inc.; na; June 1

2,809sf at 37 Commercial Blvd., #108, Novato; industrial; George Family Enterprises Inc.; Sara Wann of K&C; John and Nina Gladish; na; Aug. 24

2,064sf at 100 Throckmorton, Mill Valley; retail; LF Sportswear Inc.; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Keystone Block LLC; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Aug. 9

1,830sf at 505 San Marin Drive, #240A, Novato; office; Group Five LLC; na; 505 San Marin Drive LLC; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Oct. 11

1,672sf at 200 Gate Five Road, #102, Sausalito; office; Far Western Anthropological Research Group; Vesa Becam of K&C; Professional Financial Investors Inc.; na; Aug. 30

1,300sf at 365 Miller Ave., Mill Valley; retail; Paula James LLC; Matt Storms of K&C; Jonathan Parker; Matt Storms of K&C; July 27

1,000sf at 196 Bon Air Center, Greenbrae; retail; BDN Partners LLC; na; Bon Air LP; Vasa Becam of K&C; Sept. 29

960sf at 19 Digital Drive, #S, Novato; industrial; W. Bradley Electric Inc.; na; Cloudview Trail II LLC; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; Oct. 1

897sf at 29 Miller Ave., Mill Valley; retail; Chabad of Mill Valley; Vesa Becam of K&C; True Botanicals; Vesa Becam of K&C; Aug. 8

668sf at 1 Harbor Drive, #1-211, Sausalito; office; Stokes Wagner, A.L.C.; Theo Banks of K&C; One/Three Harbor Investors LLC; na; Oct. 15

300sf at 35 Mitchell Blvd., #3 , San Rafael; office; Rita Gilbert; Vesa Becam of K&C; Guitty Alexander; Vesa Becam of K&C; Sept. 5

202sf at 1401 Los Gamos Road, #110B, San Rafael; office; K&S All In One Services; na; Denise Filokosky; Nathan Ballard of K&C; July 19

NAPA COUNTY

1,200sf at 409 Gateway Road W., Napa; Industrial; Phez LLC; Kris Hagar of NKF; Karla Barerena; Michael Moffett & Cathy D’Angelo Holmes of CBCBV; Sept. 1

900sf at 915 Trancas St., #B, Napa; office; Michael Higuera; Cathy D’Angelo Holmes & Michael Moffett of CBCBV; Dunphy Properties LLC; Cathy D’Angelo Holmes & Michael Moffett of CBCBV; Nov. 1

883sf at 2203 Jefferson St., Napa; office & retail; Ni Teng; Michael Moffett & Cathy D’Angelo Holmes of CBCBV; G&K Properties; Michael Moffett & Cathy D’Angelo Holmes of CBCBV; Oct. 16

SOLANO COUNTY

2,179sf at Green Valley West, 5140 Business Center Drive, Fairfield; office & medical, class A; Green Valley Oral Surgery and Dental Implant Center; The Wiseman Company; Wiseman; Wiseman; Nov. 1

SONOMA COUNTY

78,927sf at 3883 Airway Drive, #120-340, Santa Rosa; office; Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Starward Asset Co.; na; July 26

Send commercial real estate transactions to transactions@busjrnl.com. A compilation for the last 12 months is available for $45 by calling 707-521-5270.

Brokerage abbreviations: CBCBV = Coldwell Banker Commercial Brokers of the Valley; K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./Oncor International; NKF = Newmark Knight Frank

Most Popular Stories
Friedman's builds 7 decades of construction-supply success
Damaged rail cars delay SMART's planned schedule changes
$30M Windsor project seeks homeless vets
Construction career after high school? Job-prep program expands in North Bay
Commentary: Think differently about health care and seek innovation to lower costs

18,828sf at 3883 Airway Drive, #175 & 300, Santa Rosa; office; Sutter Hospital; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Starward Asset Co.; na; July 26

15,000sf at 6595 Commerce Blvd., Rohnert Park; retail; Spirit Halloween; Tom Laugero of K&C; Hamilton Ave RWC; na; Aug. 9

12,500sf at 1733 Sebastopol Road, #A, Santa Rosa; industrial; P&Y Construction Supply Inc.; Robby Burroughs of K&C; Goodwill Industries; Robby Burroughs of K&C; Sept. 1

9,352sf at 975 Corporate Center Parkway, #105, Santa Rosa; industrial; WWCMC; na; CPSA – Neotomas; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Oct. 1

7,840sf at 984 Transport Way, Petaluma; industrial; Ferguson Enterprises; Alan Coldiron of K&C; Circle Bar Trust; na; Aug. 13

7,175sf at 1425 N. Dutton Ave., Santa Rosa; industrial; ITT/BIW Connector Systems; na; KHK Enterprises; Jim Sartain of K&C; Sept. 18

5,558sf at 1360 N. Dutton Ave., #150 & A, Santa Rosa; office; Cinquini & Passarino; na; Bob Wersen; Shawn Johnson & Danny Jones of K&C; Oct. 5

5,500sf at 506 Lewis Road, Santa Rosa; retail; The Village Sewing Group; Kevin Doran of K&C; Gary E Rasche Trust 1994; Kevin Doran of K&C; Oct. 8

4,704sf at 5625 State Farm Drive, #17 & 18, Rohnert Park; industrial; West County Brewing Co.; Peter Briceño of K&C; New California Land Co.; Peter Briceño & Kevin Doran of K&C; May 2

3,520sf at 1205 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma; industrial; American Technologies Inc.; na; Shawn Malpass; Sara Wann of K&C; Aug. 21

3,350sf at 5800 Redwood Drive, #B, Rohnert Park; retail; North Bay Furniture; Kevin Doran of K&C; Groom Enterprises LLC; Kevin Doran of K&C; Sept. 27

2,659sf at 879 Lindberg Lane, Petaluma; industrial, expansion; Jonathan Cook; na; Elias Husary; Sara Wann & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Sept. 24

2,280sf at 1825 Ferdinand Court, #F, Santa Rosa; industrial; Eczema Honey Company LLC; na; Colgan Commercial Center; Russ Mayer of K&C; Oct. 1

2,080sf at 1 Fourth St., Petaluma; retail; Bay’ti LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Historical Restoration & Development Company LLC; na; Aug. 20

2,000sf at 847 Fourth St., Santa Rosa; retail; Martha Herbert; na; Christofer & Colleen Frasco; Kevin Doran of K&C; May 24

1,758sf at 1450 Neotomas Ave., #116, Santa Rosa; office; Bruker Solutions; na; Cornerstone Properties; Dave Peterson & Jeff Castello of K&C; June 1

1,660sf at 645 Fourth St., #200, Santa Rosa; office; Avi Networks Inc.; na; 4th & D LLC; Erlina Othman & Dino D of K&C’Argenzio of K&C; Oct. 1

1,625sf at 1364 N. McDowell Blvd., #23, Petaluma; industrial; Sonoma Coast Design Inc.; na; Diamond Exception Trust; Robby Burroughs & Chris Castellucci of K&C; Oct. 8

1,545sf at 6165 State Farm Drive, #B-2, Rohnert Park; industrial; Definite Impressions Graphics & Printing; Kevin Doran of K&C; SB Park LLC; Kevin Doran of K&C; Aug. 30

1,522sf at 962 Gravenstein Highway, Sebastopol; retail; Acre Artisan LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; 970 Gravenstein Hwy LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Aug. 21

1,380sf at 1301 Redwood Way, #205, Petaluma; office; Trudy Balston, CPA; na; TPMD LLC; Mike Thomason of K&C; Aug. 22

1,200sf at 399 Business Park Court, #308, Windsor; industrial; Blake Haffner; Russ Mayer of K&C; Latitude 45 Inc.; Russ Mayer of K&C; May 28

1,200sf at 399 Business Park Court, #303, Windsor; industrial; Firefly Chocolate LLC; Russ Mayer of K&C; Latitude 45 Inc.; Russ Mayer of K&C; June 11

1,200sf at 1390 N. McDowell Blvd., #H, Petaluma; retail; Old Chicago Pizza Inc.; Sara Wann of K&C; LJJ II LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Dec. 7, 2017

1,200sf at 50 Adobe Canyon Road, Kenwood; office; Loma Del Sol Farming Inc.; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Henry Schukler; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Oct. 25

1,159sf at 1320 19th Hole Drive, #205, Windsor; office; Finance of America Mortgage LLC; na; Clubhouse Partners; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Aug. 21

1,138sf at 1400 Guerneville Road, #4, Santa Rosa; office; Dr. Richard Fourzon; Kevin Doran of K&C; Codding Enterprises, LP; na; May 14

915sf at 8278 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati; retail; Rachel Gugel; Rhonda Deringer & Sara Wann of K&C; Cotati Gateway LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Sara Wann of K&C; July 10

855sf at 957 Lakeville St., Petaluma; retail; Games Workshop; na; Bracha Petaluma LLC; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Sept. 12

850sf at 670 W. Napa St., #G, Sonoma; office; Christa Granton; na; Glen Ellen Properties; Joel Jaman of K&C; Aug. 31

752sf at 412 Aviation Blvd., #K, Santa Rosa; office, sublease; Maria Daverede & Betty Frain; Mike Thomason of K&C; Bread & Butter Public Relations; James Nobles & Shawn Johnson of K&C; June 1

744sf at 3554 Round Barn Blvd., #311, Santa Rosa; office, sublease; JKB Solutions Inc.; Dave Peterson of K&C; Anthony Zunino; Dave Peterson of K&C; July 12

706sf at 5212 Country Club Drive, Rohnert Park; office; PE Drives LLC; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Nazareth Vineyards LLC; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Sept. 5

500sf at 399 Business Park Court, #514, Windsor; industrial; ESF HBG LLC; Russ Mayer of K&C; Latitude 45 Inc.; Russ Mayer of K&C; June 11

124sf at 825 College Ave., #9, Santa Rosa; office; Laura Levin; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; KYLPE LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Sept. 17

SALES: square footage at address, city; property type; buyer; procuring agent; seller; listing agent; close of escrow; value

MARIN COUNTY

142,856sf at Rowland Plaza, 75 & 88 Rowland Way, Novato; office & medical, class A; HSRE-PCMS Rowland Plaza MOB LLC (Vukota Real Estate); na; BSP Rowland Plaza LLC (Buchanan Street Partners); Grant Lammersen & Golubchik of NKF Capital Markets; Aug. 22; $36,750,000

SONOMA COUNTY

88,234sf at 1003, 1005 & 1007 Gravenstein Highway, Sebastopol; office; H-I Real Estate LLC; na; O’Reilly Properties LLC; Dave Peterson & Peter Briceño of K&C; Oct. 1; $14,000,000

54,014sf at 4048 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa; residential land (1.24 acres); Victory Outreach Santa Rosa; na; Yanoff Living Trust; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Oct. 5