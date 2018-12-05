Jeremy Marshall has big shoes to fill. As brewmaster for Lagunitas Brewing Company’s headquarters production facility in Petaluma and recently opened brewery in Chicago, he is managing the expansion of a brand that has grown from west Marin County craft beer roots to sizable scale but is prized by its new Dutch owners as being true to its fans in the U.S. and beyond as irreverently innovative as founder Tony Magee.

Magee started Lagunitas in 1993. Today, annual production at Lagunitas tops 850,000 31-gallon barrels annually. But Marshall has been guiding Lagunitas brews since output was just about 18,000 barrels. Known for its India pale ale, Lagunitas brands include Little Sumpin’ Sumin’, Sumpin’ Easy, Hop Stoopid and Super Cluster, DogTown, DayTime and Maximus.

Distribution has also expanded to more than 20 counties, including all of North America and into Europe. Heineken bought half the company in 2015 and the other half last year.

Since the legalization of cannabis for recreational use in California this year, Marshall has been working with partners such as Santa Rosa-based CannaCraft on infusing THC, the main psychoactive component. While not a beer, Hi-Fi Hops infused sparkling water was launched in July.

“We have come to realize that our passion for hops is a big part of our passion for beer,” Marshall said at the time.

Marshall attended the master brewer program at University of California, Davis, and completed the Institute and Guild of Brewing and Distilling associate membership exam in June 2003. He immediately went into the brewing business and has worked in packaging, cellar, filtration and brewing.

Five directly report to Marshall, overseeing 50 brewing managers, supervisors and shift operators. He is considered an expert in dry hopping and also works very closely in connection with hop breeders and processors in the development of new hop varieties and hop-processing technologies.