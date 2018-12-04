As Sonoma County-based Paragon Label expands into spirits and augmented-reality labels, it wins one of North Bay Business Journal's Wine, Beer + Spirits Industry Awards this year.

Paragon was founded in 1998 by Jason Grossman as a venture out of Mrs. Grossman's Paper Company, maker of decorative stickers. The Journal asked the company about the milestones for the year.

Describe your company

Paragon Label was a privately-owned company unit until August of this year. We joined Resource Label Group and are now proud to be a part of this wonderful group of printing companies. Paragon’s majority of business is with wineries and now we have a growing presence in the spirit market. We excel at flexo printing and digital printing with our largest growth being in digital. To meet this rapidly expanding printing process, we have invested in the latest digital equipment. We also excel at embossing and foiling.

What major accomplishments of the last year would your company like to highlight?

The launch of Out of the Bottle and the sale of Paragon Label to Resource Label Group.

What is something about your company and what it does that most people would be surprised to learn?

Paragon’s commitment to innovation (such as laser cutting and augmented reality) along with our strong environmental practices.

What changes have come with the acquisition by Resource Label Group?

We are now able to introduce many more capabilities through the various unique companies that RLG owns. This allows us to offer customers many creative solutions and products. We also have access to a much larger and skilled management team.

How many brands have introduced augmented-reality labels via the Out of the Bottle service?

Seven with many more in process. Wineries have proven to be slow to embrace technology.