Major customers: We sell all of our wine direct to our consumers through our tasting room and wine clubs.

North Bay Business Journal awarded Truett-Hurst in the wine industry supplier category for environmental stewardship in the Wine, Beer + Spirits Industry Awards for 2018.

Describe your company

Truett Hurst is a Sonoma County/Dry Creek winery focused on producing Ultra Premium Wines from the Dry Creek and Russian River Appellations. Our wines are sold at the Cellar Door in the Dry Creek Valley.

What are major accomplishments for your company in the past year?

We have built a strong partnership with the Sonoma County water agency in the development of fish habitat for the annual spawning season of the coho, steelhead and chinook salmon.

Additionally, we launched our first estate-bottled zinfandel and petite sirah from our Biodynamic-farmed estate vineyards.

How much has your organization reduced your environmental footprint?

Our primary focus is on the methods of farming that support the fullest expression of the property by eliminating synthetic fertility and sprays to reliance on natural fertility from compost, legume cover crops and animal grazing.

Recent surveys have suggested that consumers are looking for brands produced sustainably. What have you seen along those lines from sales metrics for Truett-Hurst-produced brands?

We believe that the next step after sustainability is the development of regenerative farming systems that are self sustaining, self regulating and are organized to build the restorative capacity of the soil and the farm.

Our customers understand and appreciate the extra efforts we have put into creating a diverse flora and fauna on the estate so as to support the health of the space in which we grow our vines. We believe the flavors of wines are enhances by our farming practices.

What are some key areas in which the North Coast wine business has advanced sustainability appreciably? Where can the local industry take it further?

I believe the leaders in sustainable practices are those committed to improving the health of the space in which we share life with all living entities, birds, bees, farm animals, our children and our neighbors.

We as winegrowers can make a huge contribution to the Healdsburg appellation by farming in such a way that we build the carbon in our soils thereby increasing the organic matter. This farming practice will capture and significantly increase our soils water holding capacity thereby improving our food sheds sustainability in upcoming droughts due to climate changes.