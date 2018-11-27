Petaluma-based office and safety equipment vendor Fishman Supply Company has acquired Sequoia Safety Supply Company of Novato.

Twenty-two-year-old Sequoia sells personal protective gear, including hearing, respiratory, fall and eye protection products. The company was established by Norman and Denice O’Neill. The announcement stated that Norman O’Neill will work at Fishman as a trainer and a consultant.

The sales price and terms were been disclosed.

Last year, Fishman announced the purchase of Curry Office Supply of Santa Rosa.

“Acquiring Sequoia Safety Supply solidifies our offering of safety products, just as the purchase of Curry’s did for office supplies," said Leland Fishman, president of Fishman Supply, in the announcement. "We now offer virtually everything a business needs to run smoothly and safely. Over the next several months our team of outside sales representatives will be trained in virtually all aspects of the safety supply business, making them a valuable resource for our customers."

Fishman Supply Company is managed by the third generation of the Fishman Family. Andrew Fishman is vice president of sales and marketing, and Michael Fishman is the company’s accounting and human resource manager.

The company expects topline revenue to grow to $15 million in 2018, up 15.3 percent from $13 million last year, and to more than $16 million for 2019, on expanded sales of office supplies and safety products.