Toy B Ville opened a Napa location on Dec. 6 in the First Street Napa development.

In addition to a location in Petaluma, Toy B Ville at First Street Napa is the company’s second location after closing its doors at 1343 Main St.

First Street Napa, owned and managed by Zapolski Real Estate LLC and Trademark Property Company, welcomed its first series of shops and restaurants in fall 2017 with continued phased openings.

Twenty-three students from 11 North Bay high schools will have their photography featured in the Bank of Marin’s 2019 community calendar.

Here are this year’s featured student photographers:

Alameda High School: Jeremy Chen, Sonia Chen and Mominah Khan

Justin-Siena High School , Napa: Sean Flaherty

, Napa: Sean Flaherty Marin Catholic High School, Greenbrae: Conor Cassidy, Emalia Katelanis, Kelly Koenig, Hannah Jackson, Harper Marquis, Nathan Solivan, Dillon Solway, Madeline Tara and Jenna Yandle

Marin School of the Arts, Novato High School: Isabella Cavallero and Phoebe Zea

, Novato High School: Isabella Cavallero and Phoebe Zea Saint Joseph Notre Dame High School, Alameda: Johnny Tran Vu

San Domenico School, San Anselmo: Jonah Richards

San Rafael High School: Jon Burgess

Sonoma Academy, Santa Rosa: Isabella Cohen

Sonoma Valley High School: Jack Pier

Tamalpais High School, Mill Valley: Isabel Austin

, Mill Valley: Isabel Austin The College Preparatory School, Oakland: Elliot Irving and John LeMasters

The bank stated that students submitted over 200 images and judges at the Bank made the final photo selections. It plans to donate $100 to each participating high school’s photography program for the purchase of supplies and equipment. The 2019 community calendars will be available for free at all Bank of Marin branches.

Landmark Vineyards has awarded $30,000 in grants to teachers at schools in the Sonoma and Russian River valleys through its Landmark School Grants program, the Kenwood-based winery announced on Nov. 27, which is the internationally designated “Giving Tuesday.”

The grants will fund supplies, including watercolor paints, solar battery kits and yoga mats, as well as support field trips to local sites such as the California Indian Museum, according to the winery.

In addition, Landmark said it has $12,000 remaining in available funding and encourages teachers to visit its website (www.landmarkwinegrants.com) to learn how to apply. To date, Landmark has funded teachers’ projects benefitting 2,400 students at 16 schools, it said.

“Last year, we were able to help many teachers and students replace supplies lost in the fires,” said Matt Steel, general manager of Landmark. “This year, we’ve been delighted to support projects that offer students exciting new learning experiences both in and out of the classroom.”

The Landmark School Grants program each fall provides funds to local schools through its partnership with DonorsChoose.org, which allows teachers to post requests online for learning supplies or field trip funds that are then crowdfunded by friends, local businesses and the public, according to the winery.

Landmark School Grants is the second grants program initiated by Landmark Vineyards, which also offers the Landmark Community Grants program to support local nonprofit organizations.

City of Vallejo has launched a yearlong citywide Recycling Reward Incentive Program. The program is intended to increase both residential and commercial recycling. This citywide incentive program requires residents, multifamily dwellings and businesses to properly recycle in order to be eligible to be rewarded.

The program will give participating residential garbage customers an opportunity to possibly be rewarded with one of twelve “packages” of a year of free garbage service. In addition, multi-family dwellings and businesses will be eligible to receive $1,000 off their garbage bill, and are eligible to win more than once.