The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com .

Cindy Hume and Nicole Tufly have been promoted at Summit State Bank. Hume has been promoted to assistant vice president and underwriter, while Tufly has been promoted to assistant vice president and assistant controller.

The bank stated that Hume began working at Summit as a temporary employee in accounting and was hired in 2015. She moved on to be a credit analyst and joined the underwriting team in 2017. Prior to joining the bank, she was a construction industry controller and contract administrator as well as a substitute teacher for the Healdsburg Unified School District. She earned a master’s degree in teaching from the University of Southern California and a Bachelor of Arts from Sonoma State University.

Tufly joined Summit in the spring of this year. She has 20 years of experience in accounting and financial services including as accounting manager at Ygrene Energy Fund and as assistant controller for Poppy Bank. She also worked at REACH Air Medical Services and Cattlemen’s Inc.

—

Eric Timmerman has been hired by Sonoma-based 3 Badge Beverage Corporation as national sales manager for its spirits division, 3 Badge Mixology.

Timmerman most recently was vice president of sales for AmBrabev LLC, an importer of premium spirits based in Kentucky. Earlier in his career, he was CEO of Fuzzy’s Spirits, a purveyor of ultrapremium vodka. Timmerman also spent 12 years with Olinger Distributing Company in Indiana.

3 Badge Beverage Corporation was founded in 2009 by August Sebastiani.

—

Grace Meeks and Amanda Claire Brummé have joined Builders’ Studio of Sebastopol. The pair previously ran Architects Nash and Nash, a Sonoma architectural firm.

Brummé’s degrees are from Tulane University and University of Pennsylvania. Each has gained expertise through a wide variety of projects over the years including residential (new homes, additions and remodels) and municipal and commercial projects in Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties and throughout California, Texas and Indonesia, the company stated.

—

Cara Mae Wooledge has been appointed interim market manager of the Napa Farmers’ Market.

Current manager Charlotte Florent is stepping down from the role. Wooledge previously served as the assistant market manager and education director.

A fifth-generation Napa resident, Florent recently relocated to Sacramento County to begin building her own agriculture-based business.

—

Jill Farnsworth Bibo has been appointed to a newly created position of vice president of sales and marketing by McRoskey Mattress, which has a Marin County store.

In her new post, Bibo will oversee sales and marketing activities at all three McRoskey retail stores in the Bay Area, including its flagship location on Market Street in San Francisco.

Bibo has been with McRoskey since 2010, when she was named retail sales manager. She was promoted to director of retail sales in 2012 and has been vice president of retail sales since 2014.

Prior to joining McRoskey, she spent 18 years in the banking industry, holding several posts in financial services and mortgage lending at World Savings Bank and Wachovia, both of which are now part of Wells Fargo, the company’s announcement stated.

She is a graduate of California State University-Chico and resides in Palo Alto.

—

Alfredo Pedroza, a Napa County supervisor, has been elected president of the Latino Caucus of California Counties, the official association of Latino county supervisors in California.