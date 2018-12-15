Greene’s Cleaners, a family-owned and -operated dry cleaning and laundry business based in Napa, plans to expand its free pick-up and delivery service to Sonoma County.

The company, founded by the late George Greene in 1919, was purchased by Glenn and Helen Paulsen in 1957 and shortly thereafter moved to a location on Jefferson Street. The Paulsens retired in 1979 and sold the business to Peter and Terry Smith.

On April 1, 2009, the Smiths sold Greene’s to their son-in-law and daughter, Alonso and Laurie Corona

—

Staffing firm Nextaff has opened its first location in Sonoma County.

The location is owned and operated by Jim Bohn and his wife, Marjorie. James Bohn earned his MBA from Walden University in 2014. He has 15 years of experience in retail, business sales and management in the telecommunications industry.

—

In response to the Camp Fire in Northern California, Schweiger Vineyards is releasing a limited production of chardonnay wine with all proceeds benefiting charities for wildfire relief.

Schweiger Vineyards Camp Fire Relief 2014 chardonnay is entirely sourced from a family-operated vineyard overlooking the Napa Valley in the Spring Mountain District.

The winery produces about 5,000 cases each year.