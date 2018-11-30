Healdsburg’s Single Thread has been awarded an astounding three Michelin stars in its second year of operation.

Among 57 San Francisco Bay Area restaurants qualifying for the exclusive list, Single Thread is the first Sonoma County restaurant ever to receive three stars.

Two Napa Valley restaurants keep their three-star rating on this year's list.

See our partner SonomaMag.com for the latest on which Wine Country and Bay Area restaurants are new to the Michelin star and Bib Gourmand (under $40 a meal) rankings.