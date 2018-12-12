Billa Landing, adjacent to the Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport, is one of the newest industrial developments in master-planned Westwind Business Park in Santa Rosa.

Located off Highway 101 via Airport Boulevard, between Copperhill Parkway and Slusser Road, there is also easy access to west Sonoma County via Slusser Road to River Road.

Five separate buildings, called hangars, with a total of 380,200 square feet of warehouse space comprise the Billa Landing property cluster that is zoned county MP (within the industrial park district).

Hangars J and K each have 70,312 square feet of space, with 135 parking spaces. Both have 24 feet to 30 feet clear height, and four dock wells, with potential for grade-level access every 20 feet.

Hanger L/M, with 140,240 square feet and 300 parking spaces, offers nine dock wells. Hangar R with 48,100 square feet and 88 parking spaces has two dock wells, and is available for occupancy in mid-December.

Hangar S, the same size as Hangar R but with a flipped floor plan, has been leased to Veritiv Corporation's All American Container of the Pacific Coast division. The building is night air–cooled, with two loading docks and six grade-level roll-ups, and comes with electrical service of 2,000 amps at 277/480 volts.

The leasing contact is Danny Jones of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./Oncor International.