The Fox Hollow development is bringing 143 single-family homes to northwest Santa Rosa with six floor plans ranging in size from 1,690 to 2,466 square feet.
The property encompasses 22 acres plus the 15-acre Fox Hollow west conservation preserve, set aside as endangered California tiger salamander habitat with a path along the creek. Owners also have direct access to the adjacent youth community park and the Peterson Creek Trail.
Forty-six homes were built in 2018, with the remaining 97 dwellings scheduled for completion by 2020. Lots vary from 3,645 to 5,869 square feet, with homes priced from $649,990 to $769,990.
“The value proposition is significant,” said Phil Kerr, CEO of developer City Ventures. “For what you could pay for an apartment, a buyer can purchase a five-bedroom Fox Hollow home costing under $300 per square foot with a fixed mortgage that locks in monthly payments for 30 years.”
Plans offer three to five bedrooms — some with dens or lofts — and 2.5 to three baths. An optional bedroom and bath can replace a den or loft. All plans have two-car garages. Buyers have a choice between a trellis or a porte cochére adjacent to the front door.
All homes exceed national energy standards, including prewiring for solar panels and electric car charging, and high-performance appliances and materials as well as efficient LED lighting. Dual-glazed Milgard windows with energy-efficient ultraviolet coating are installed throughout, along with WaterWise Kohler plumbing fixtures and smart Nest thermostats. Radiant barrier roof sheathing is standard. Low- to zero-VOC paints, stains and adhesives were also used.
Fox Hollow subdivision
1615 Fulton Road, Santa Rosa
Estimated cost: $90 million for land with all buildings
Financing: Wells Fargo Bank construction loan
Start: 2016, property acquired in 2013
Completion: 2020
Owner: City Ventures
www.cityventures.com/santa-rosa
General contractor: City Ventures Construction, San Francisco
Architecture: Hunt Hale Jones Architects, San Francisco (Ron Jones, www.hunthalejones.com)