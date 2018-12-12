The new 39,749-square-foot, four-story Harmon Guest House has 33 rooms and six suites — some with window seats, balconies or patios.

It is located along Foss Creek and faces Healdsburg Avenue. Guest parking is provided via a valet-served mechanical lift car parking system in an out-of-sight garage. A pedestrian bridge over Foss Creek leads to a riparian sanctuary. The roof terrace offers views of Fitch Mountain, the Sonoma Hills and downtown Healdsburg.

The guest house is the newest addition to the Hotel Healdsburg and H2hotel family and features updated iterations on the modern H2hotel material palette, with redwood sunshading and vine-covered cable trellises at street level.

This LEED Gold certified project has board-formed concrete walls with redwood slat and COR-TEN steel finishes. Locally sourced art and fixtures can be found throughout, including a 3D sculpture geometry made using reclaimed boards from San Francisco Victorians. The check-in desk is crafted from one giant fallen eucalyptus tree.

Guests enjoy complimentary WiFi, wireless internet and a BlueTooth sound system. Amenities such as Treko hand-loomed bed throws, spacious closets and Peace industry rugs are found in the rooms along with built-in furniture and French oak floors. Some suites have Sonoma Stoneworks cast tubs and vanities.