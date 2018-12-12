With Wine Country overnight tourism and business travel continuing to rise in the North Bay, the Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in downtown Santa Rosa has expanded with the addition of a 42,000-square-foot, four-story, 89-room wing in front of the existing hotel.

This new wing increases room capacity by over 30 percent. The addition brings the Hyatt’s total room count to 253 rooms — making it the largest hotel in Sonoma County.

The project also included partial demolition of an existing restaurant and conversion of some spa space to suites.

“Every property facet was upgraded. Room and suite furnishings, carpeting and paint are new, along with pool lounges and tables, artwork and upgraded patio and balcony furniture,” said General Manager John McAuliffe. “This seamless addition supports the recently renovated conference and meeting spaces offered by the Hyatt Regency.”

Wing design features include a vertically integrated stacked room configuration with independent HVAC and plumbing systems.

“The architectural style of the new building incorporates the same color/type of clay tile roof, warm stucco walls and recessed ‘punched’ windows as the existing hotel within raised surrounds to create an integrated design throughout the complex,” said Eric Kuhn, with BAR Architects.

Upper-level guest rooms have balconies enabling guests to enjoy the vistas and temperate evenings. At ground level, a new arcade provides covered access connecting the new wing and the former hotel while creating an interior courtyard with private gardens. Fifty new parking spaces have also been added.