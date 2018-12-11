To enable nonprofit health maintenance organization Kaiser Permanente to better serve its members in southwest Santa Rosa, a $50 million, 87,300-square-foot, three-story medical office building was built at 2240 Mercury Way.

The building has 95 exam rooms and eight procedure rooms, a healthy living and technology center, an on-site café, 497 parking spaces and over a dozen electric-vehicle chargers. The building houses integrated primary care services, including family medicine, pediatrics and OB-GYN, along with select specialty services, such as dermatology, foot and ankle surgery, physical therapy, lab, pharmacy and imaging services. It was built across the street from Kaiser's mental health and wellness facility.

“The building was designed as an environmentally friendly, all-electric, net-zero energy building with many green and sustainable features,” said Gary Moyer, Kaiser senior project manager.

For example, the HVAC system uses a heat pump for each thermodynamic zone, eliminating chillers and heat pipes. Heat pumps enable Kaiser to capture energy savings by pairing cool and hot water in a single plant without a boiler. Independent office controls utilize therma-fusers that open and close ventilation dampers to maintain desired temperature settings.

A ConXtech factory-fabricated structural steel moment framing system was installed on concrete slabs. The building’s external “skin” is made from energy-efficient and durable, insulated interlocking cladding panels from Kingspan with a 50-year life. Light-sensing material in the windows darkens in response to solar radiation.

Because of its low energy and water-conservation features, this structure is registered as a candidate for LEED Platinum green-building certification.