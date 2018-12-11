Keller Court Commons is a “pocket neighborhood” that developers say is designed as an innovative, sustainable community-oriented urban infill project.

It is located five blocks from historic downtown Petaluma and adjacent to pre-1900 Victorian homes. The commons include a cluster of eight single-family one- and two-story detached homes positioned around a courtyard. A bocce court is included along with a fruit orchard, and a clubhouse for parties and community gatherings.

Related Stories Discover 26 of the North Bay's most intriguing construction projects of 2018

Developer Jim Soules says these homes were designed as efficient, sustainable structures reminiscent of the agrarian culture of the county, similar to the pre-existing farm outbuildings once on-site. Materials used include exposed concrete, corrugated galvanized metal roofs, metal windows, raw cedar siding, weathered steel and colored lime plaster,

Architect Chris Lynch designed this enclave around a shared community green as a friendly, quiet place where residents can engage in conversation while getting mail or sitting on porches. The houses emphasize quality over size. Garages and parking spaces are strategically tucked among oak trees along the perimeter of the property within a short walking distance to the dwellings.

The neighborhood is oriented to maximize views of Sonoma Mountain to the east. Keller Court Commons received a Pacific Coast Builders Conference Gold Nugget Grand Award on June 28 as a Best Residential Detached Clustered Housing Development, with eight residential dwelling units per acre.