The Keller Street CoWork project involved the transformation of an existing Petaluma building into a coworking facility offering six private offices, more than 100 seats in communal areas, eight dedicated desks, a photo studio, 30 basement storage units and extra space available for rent.

“Most days you will find the space buzzing with creative energy and can hear the voices of the community collaborating on various projects,” said Gina Champion-Cain, CEO and board chairwoman. “Regular classes and events keep members learning and create a dynamic environment that helps everyone perform at their best.”

Principals at Urban Chalet and the Belli Architechural Group formed the team that adapted a 1920s warehouse into a new way for “creatives” to collaborate and execute. The team added various coworking elements and flexible working environments, from open communal work and studio/maker spaces, to private office and conference environments. The result blends exposed brick walls, timber columns and open roof framing.

Members of the coworking facilities can access high-speed WiFi, printing services, private meeting rooms and soundproof phone booths. There is a kitchen and dining space. Complimentary kefir is available from The Kefiry, as is Revive kombucha and 101 North beer on tap. There are weekly WordPress classes and Mastermind workshops.