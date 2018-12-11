The Kent Middle School makeover involved construction of new facilities and modernization of existing buildings at this 550-student school in Marin County. Armed with funds from the passage of Measure D in 2015, the school district turned to Quatrrocchi Kwok Architects’ Aaron Jobson and Lyanne Schuster to explore and execute its vision.

According to Kay Fishman with QKA, “New outdoor spaces were also created throughout the campus for student learning and informal gathering. New rooms replaced existing, noncompliant facilities, and increased natural light and updated technology were added to the classrooms.”

Construction included a new administration building in front of the school, creating a more welcoming and secure access to campus, along with the addition of restrooms and a music building with spaces for science, art and music.

The existing administration building, essentially hidden from view in the middle of the campus, was converted into three classrooms and two counseling offices.

The old music classroom was converted back into a functioning science laboratory.

The new construction activities involved 4,400 square feet of space, with modernization and renovation encompassing another 35,000 square feet. The school was in use throughout the project.