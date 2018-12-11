Magnolia Place is a 20-unit, three-story urban-infill apartment complex in Santa Rosa.
Hedgpeth Architects identified the underutilized 1.2-acre site as an ideal parcel for developing a medium- density housing project that could be seen as an urban-housing archetype for professionals and families that could play a role in transforming outdated notions of apartment dwelling in Santa Rosa.
“Our goal was to reconcile and heal a breach in the otherwise fine grain of the neighborhood’s urban fabric,” said architect Warren Hedgpeth. “The large blocks of existing warehouses on neighboring lots do not connect with the highly walkable streetscapes around them. This parcel was ideally situated for a housing development centered on social wellness and sustainable living.”
The development’s apartments are connected by a courtyard that links the western public boundary of the property to the residential neighborhood to the east. Sheltered exterior stairwells are located in the “private” east side of the site, with shared balconies and living areas facing the “public” west side. The apartments feature passive energy conservation with deep overhangs, generous fenestration, cross-ventilation and abundant natural light. There are open spaces for socialization in the courtyard.
These units are within walking distance to mass-transit stops, community services, shops, parks, schools, churches, and the YMCA and Santa Rosa Junior College.
Magnolia Place Apartments
1108 14th St., Santa Rosa
Start: August 2016
Completion: June 1, 2017
Owner: North Street LLC
Estimated cost: $4.6 million construction cost; $6 million for land and full occupancy
Financing: Presidio Bank construction loan
General contractor: JL Construction, Santa Rosa
Architecture: Hedgpeth Architects, Santa Rosa