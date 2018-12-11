Magnolia Place is a 20-unit, three-story urban-infill apartment complex in Santa Rosa.

Hedgpeth Architects identified the underutilized 1.2-acre site as an ideal parcel for developing a medium- density housing project that could be seen as an urban-housing archetype for professionals and families that could play a role in transforming outdated notions of apartment dwelling in Santa Rosa.

Related Stories Discover 26 of the North Bay's most intriguing construction projects of 2018

“Our goal was to reconcile and heal a breach in the otherwise fine grain of the neighborhood’s urban fabric,” said architect Warren Hedgpeth. “The large blocks of existing warehouses on neighboring lots do not connect with the highly walkable streetscapes around them. This parcel was ideally situated for a housing development centered on social wellness and sustainable living.”

The development’s apartments are connected by a courtyard that links the western public boundary of the property to the residential neighborhood to the east. Sheltered exterior stairwells are located in the “private” east side of the site, with shared balconies and living areas facing the “public” west side. The apartments feature passive energy conservation with deep overhangs, generous fenestration, cross-ventilation and abundant natural light. There are open spaces for socialization in the courtyard.

These units are within walking distance to mass-transit stops, community services, shops, parks, schools, churches, and the YMCA and Santa Rosa Junior College.