BPR Petaluma Properties LLC members Perry and Linda Patel renovated Petaluma’s old Silk Mill converting it into a 75-room Hampton Inn hotel.

The three-year makeover of a building dating back to 1892 when it opened as the Carlson-Currier Silk Mill was completed in the summer of 2018.

In 1986 the building was designated as a national historic landmark. The once-abandoned property is now part of the city’s downtown scene. The building design is a colorful artistic blend of historic, urban and modern styles.

The refurbishing project preserved the building’s 14-foot high ceilings and brick façade. Guest rooms feature HD televisions, modern furnishings and exposed brick walls. New interior designs capture Petaluma touches, such as window shades with a map of the city and historical photos of the surrounding urban area. The former silk mill’s dye room was converted into a dining area and bar.

“When we first took an interest in this building in 2009, there was nothing but a shell to work with,” said owner/developer Perry Patel. “It was the peak of the Great Recession and we were part of a multifamily investor group that pooled resources. When others backed out, it left us with the building.”

The Patel family is known for taking distressed and neglected properties, and renovating and repositioning them as hotels. Other BPR properties include Hotel Shattuck Plaza in Berkeley, Hotel Keen in Palo Alto and Hotel Paradox in Santa Cruz.