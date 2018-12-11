To replace Petaluma High School’s worn Ellison field used by more than 1,300 students, Petaluma City Schools commissioned a team including Quattrocchi Kwok Architects (QKA) and FRC, Inc. construction personnel to install 148,000 square feet of new synthetic turf and a rubberized track. The project added a new entryway, concession stands, ticket booth and restrooms.

The new entryway and courtyard provide a clear path to the track and field that did not previously exist, leading spectators to supporting facilities housed in one central location. The 1,400 square feet of new buildings replaced structures that were more than 50 years old.

“Ellison Field is used for physical education classes, practice sessions, Lacrosse and football games, as well as track/field competitions. It needed an upgrade,” said Katy Fishman with QKA. “The existing field surface was replaced using longer-lasting synthetic turf with cork infill, an environmentally friendly choice that significantly reduces the amount of maintenance required.”

Extensive work was completed to make the site ADA-compliant.

This rubber surface is safer and smoother, free of gopher holes and provides cushion. Evidence shows that concussions and leg injuries are significantly reduced on synthetic turf fields that also do not need mowing or irrigation, reducing landscape maintenance time and costs.

Track and field facilities are also available for community use by walkers, runners and local families.

Commenting on the purpose end zones and Trojan head at midfield, school Athletic Director Rick Krist said, “It pops! The field looks spectacular. The community can really be proud of this facility.”