The Grove Café, within Redwood Credit Union’s Santa Rosa headquarters, serves RCU’s 400 employees and tenants, and is also available to those from adjacent offices and the general public.

It features touch-screen ordering, pay by credit card options and callouts when dishes are ready. There are grab-and-go options and sit-down restaurant dining for 25 patrons.

Eurest, a subsidiary of The Compass Group that includes Bon Appetit Management and Wolfgang Puck catering, operates the café under the direction of Regional Manager Steven Sexauer and Chef Brian Gilbaugh. The staff is local and food is locally sourced.

The café was designed to create a warm, engaging work environment and to enhance the service experience for its members and employees as part of an initiative supporting work-life balance, those involved in its construction said.

“As part of our commitment to wellness and service, this bright, modern café was designed to provide healthy and affordable meals for our employees and communities,” said credit union CEO Brett Martinez.

According to Doug Hilberman, principal with Axia Architects, “RCU recognized the need for flexibility and wanted to transcend typical design concepts for a cafeteria reserved only for staff to offer a venue specializing in providing a high quality, diverse carte du jour that would appeal to employees in a fast-paced work environment.”

The Grove Café is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, with Grab N’ Go prepared foods and beverages available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. It also provides catering services for events and meetings.