Following the success of Natalie and Vinnie Cilurzo’s popular downtown Santa Rosa brewpub on 4th Street in Santa Rosa, the owners of the Russian River Brewing Company built an 85,000-square-foot consolidated structure comprised of three attached buildings designed to house a brewery, restaurant and administrative offices on a portion of a 29-acre site at the corner of Mitchell and Conde lanes in Windsor.

The property includes four acres of protected wetlands and 15 acres of developed space. The building utilizes water-saving and other conservation features.

“We realized our lifetime dream,” said Natalie Cilurzo. “Northern California is an expensive place to build, and other sites might have cost half as much, but we’re committed to staying in Sonoma County.”

The site has a 180-seat brewpub, gift shop, tasting room, yeast cellar, six open top fermenters, 12 large cone bottom tanks in the brew hall and a packaging hall.

RRBC has a total of 200 employees. The multistory structure has 2 acres of free parking. Guided tours are provided with advance reservations and self-guided tours are available daily. There is a one acre-plus pet-friendly outdoor beer garden and year-round patio.

The restaurant features burgers, Kennebec fries, fish and chips, salmon, pork schnitzel and salads. The tasting room staff serves eight to 10 of RRBC’s popular beers and also fills growlers for takeout. Production is expected to reach 25,000 (31 gallon) barrels by December 2018, ramping to an estimated 50,000 to 60,000 barrels next year – with ultimate capacity for 75,000-barrel production.