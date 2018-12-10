SOMO Village is a 200-acre, environmentally friendly, live-work-play community in Rohnert Park with a solar-powered, 3,000-seat outdoor event venue called the Grove. The venue features a new, custom-designed 1,200-square-foot stage and redwood bleachers — all within a 1.5-acre courtyard and redwood grove.

“In partnership with SOMO Concerts, SOMO Village is ushering in an exciting new era of live music in Sonoma County,” said Brad Baker, chairman and CEO of Sonoma Living LLC.

The Grove also hosts events such as the annual Bike MS: Waves to Wine Ride, the Press Democrat Food and Wine Festival, Yoga Festival and Girls-on-the-Run 5K. In 2018, the Grove welcomed over 20,000 visitors.

Fashioned from repurposed Golden Gate Polo Field bleacher redwood, the Grove’s bleachers provide seating for 200-plus people. New glass rollup doors and outdoor furnishings enhance al fresco comfort, and a glass railing allows for unobstructed visibility.

To enliven the 1980s-era buildings surrounding the Grove, a green and blue pattern with an accent of orange and rusted steel was added to create a vibrant, fresh look to these structures. The event center itself is painted in a deep charcoal that modernizes its look.

A living wall with a water feature, by artist Mike Solari, adds an artistic touch to the venue. Second Octave Entertainment, located at SOMO Village, provides live music and production services.