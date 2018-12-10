The Vi La Vita project involved the creation of a new 5,000-square-foot, full-service day spa and fitness center for hotel guests and locals that provides treatments such as massages, facials, scrubs, polishes, spa packages and more. Amenities include a wellness relaxation center and fire feature, four treatment rooms — some with outdoor lounge areas — plus an indoor caldarium with a warm pool and lounges. The spa also boasts an outdoor pool and deck.

“Located in the heart of the Russian River Valley just 60 miles north of San Francisco, Vintner’s Inn combines luxury, elegance and the natural beauty of Sonoma County Wine Country with the addition of the Vi La Vita Spa that provides a resplendent retreat experience through an array of premier services to enhance relaxation, beauty and fitness,” said General Manager Percy Brandon. The space includes floor-to-ceiling windows, vaulted ceilings and a natural design inspired by a 200-year-old heritage oak just outside the spa’s doors.

The list of amenities includes a couples treatment room complete with an outdoor lounge and rain shower, along with his and hers changing rooms, a steam sauna, showers, private lockers, vanities and dressing areas.

A fitness room is adjacent to the spa, spilling into an outdoor patio where stationary bikes are positioned to overlook the grounds. There is an herbal labyrinth garden and a retail boutique.