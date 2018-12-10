Originally entitled as part of an eight lot, 19.16-acre industrial subdivision 15 years ago, what is now known as Victory Station was purchased by McNeill Real Estate Services in 2014, which took it in a new direction, according to Tim Shram with Adobe Associates, Inc., the engineering firm that has worked on this project from the beginning.

The new owner scrapped subdivision plans to develop one giant 249,904-square-foot industrial building minutes from downtown Sonoma. The property is zoned M3, for light manufacturing, R&D, warehousing and distribution or retail/office use.

Devcon Construction built this concrete tilt-up warehouse on a six-inch slab. It has 22 truck-dock doors and 254 parking spaces with a clear height of 28 feet, plus 2400 AMP electric service. The roof has R-30 insulation.

On-site wells offer enough water for intake, domestic use and backup. This location offers access to nearby Highways 116, 12, 29 and 37. The property is adjacent to Northwest Pacific tracks across from the old Schellville Station.

“We would like to have one tenant, but the building is divisible to 35,000 square feet,” said business park developer Jose McNeill. “It’s an ideal facility for wine-related businesses, distributors and case-goods storage.”

Following the fires in October 2017, McNeill placed a flagpole and plaque on the property, dedicating Victory Station “to all who contributed in the development and construction of this project and to the spirit of Sonoma County rising up from tragedy to victory.”

Leasing is through Leonard and Brian Foster, Cushman & Wakefield.