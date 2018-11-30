Delia Diaz has joined Traditional Medicinals in Rohnert Park as the tea-producing company’s chief financial officer.

The company stated Diaz started her career at Arthur Anderson in accounting then spent more than 20 years at Kraft in a multitude of finance roles. She then joined the Mars Incorporated and later became CFO of its Petcare division.

At Traditional Medicinals, Diaz will be responsible for “helping TM navigate from being primarily a tea company to a multi-product line botanical wellness company,” the company announced.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from DePaul University and a master’s degree in marketing and strategy from Northwestern University.

She replaces Jane Catelani Howard, who was recently hired by Santa Rosa-based Jackson Family Wines as senior vice president of finance.