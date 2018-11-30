Several North Coast winemakers and wine grape growers will be featured in a new San Francisco Bay Area documentary.

NBC Bay Area's "Bay Area Revelations" series is set to air "America's Wine Country" on Dec. 8. The hourlong program will have interviews with the likes of locals Stag's Leap Wine Cellars founding winemaker Warren Winiarski, Rolando Herrera of Mi Sueño Winery, Bo Barrett from Chateau Montelena, Dick Grace of Grace Family Vineyards and the family behind Gundlach Bundshu in Sonoma Valley.

Also included will be vintners from outside the North Coast, such as Randall Grahm from Bonny Doon and Carolyn Wente from Wente Vineyards in Livermore.

"With its mineral-rich soil, along with warm days and cool nights, the Bay Area is considered the perfect place to grow wine, but the local wine industry has withstood more challenges than any wine region in the world," the television station announced. "From earthquakes to wildfires, to prohibition and even a plague, viewers will learn how Bay Area winemakers have not only survived, but thrived. Wine Country is home to more than 1,000 wineries and some of the greatest wines ever produced, generating billions of dollars a year."

The program is set to air at 10 p.m., and a second broadcast is planned for Dec. 23 at 10 p.m.

In a similar vein, Sonoma State University's Wine Business Institute, backed by Demeter Group, produced a series of video interviews of North Coast industry executives. These programs explore decision-making and innovations.