The content, views and opinions in this article are based, in part, upon research produced by RaboResearch Food & Agribusiness, a unit of Rabobank Group. The information contained herein is intended for general educational purposes only and is not to be construed as legal, tax, or financial advice. Please consult with your own legal, tax or financial advisor for guidance with your own particular circumstances.

This September, California wine industry and financial-service providers met to discuss key issues facing the sector at the annual Wine Industry Financial Symposium.

Rabobank’s Food & Agribusiness RaboResearch team was in attendance and left with some key takeaways based on the discussions and results of Sonoma State University’s recent survey taking a look at the issues and topics that are top-of-mind for the industry.

A primary conclusion from the event is that wineries of all sizes need to find new owners. We’re not talking about selling the winery, but rather about continuing to build deeper relationships with consumers — creating a sense of ownership by the consumer with the brand.

IT’S GETTING CROWDED IN HERE!

While the labor shortage was the top concern for wineries in the SSU survey, the increasing level of competition was the clear number two. Interestingly, this is true both for wineries going through traditional three-tier, as well as those focused on direct to consumer (DTC).

Among wineries targeting the traditional wholesale/retail channels, SKU proliferation remains a challenge as new competitors continue to enter the market and new brands are introduced. This is not a new phenomenon, but the competition is becoming even more intense. Aside from other producers, retailers are also increasingly jumping into the fray as they build up their private-label offerings. In the SSU survey, 34 percent noted that “private labels were negatively impacting their brands.”

But even for those targeting DTC, the level of competition is clearly increasing. Among survey respondents, 39 percent of those focused on DTC indicated that traffic had declined. The October 2017 wildfires likely have had an effect on tasting-room traffic for many wineries, but the rising number of wineries is also intensifying competition for the visitors who arrive. According to the Wine Institute, in 2011, there were 3,540 bonded wineries in California, but by 2016, that number had risen by 31 percent, to 4,653 wineries — an increase of more than 1,000 wineries in just five years.

Several wineries mentioned a trend of visitors seeing fewer wineries per day, but visitors staying longer at each winery. In the SSU survey, 81 percent of respondents indicated that they believed that “investing in consumer relationships” was very important in the current context. Increasingly, wineries are focusing on spending more time with visitors who arrive — and building deeper relationships with them.

RELATIONSHIPS ARE BUILT ON COMMUNICATION

There is a growing number of software packages and services that help wineries target consumers and influencers more effectively, and the products and services available are becoming increasingly sophisticated, but for some wineries, building deeper consumer relationships may start with basic communication.

A study by WineDirect last year noted that 89 percent of all DTC e-commerce was generated by just 20 percent of wineries. The biggest differentiating factor of the success of those wineries was the size of their email lists. Email, they noted, was the single most effective digital marketing tactic. Capturing the emails of tasting room visitors and communicating with them after they’re gone can yield handsome results.

The effectiveness of basic communication was also echoed by one of the presenters at the symposium. Judd Wallenbrock, president and CEO of C. Mondavi & Family, discussed some of the efforts the company has been implementing to build up its DTC sales. Among other initiatives, he flagged efforts in outbound telephone sales to consumers in the company database as having delivered incredibly high returns. The company was pleasantly surprised to find that these calls were not perceived by consumers as telemarketing, but as “a phone call from their winery.”